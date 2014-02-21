Skip to main content

[Video] Intro to Sass: A World Where Front-end Dev Isn’t Quite So Sucky

By Thomas Snow

So, you know HTML, CSS, and JavaScript right? You’re comfortable with them. Sure, there’s all that talk you keep hearing about how cool preprocessors like Sass are, but it all sounds a bit ‘command-liney’.

It’s time we had “the talk”.

I get where you’re coming from, but they are right. Preprocessors are cool, and they’ll make your code better AND your coding more fun! It’s a no-brainer.

Kiwi web developer Will Marshall is going to walk you through the wonders of Sass and he’ll even throw in a little Haml and CoffeeScript, and it won’t hurt a bit.

Trust me.

Thomas Snow

Thomas is a Commissioning Editor at SitePoint and Learnable.

