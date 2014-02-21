So, you know HTML, CSS, and JavaScript right? You’re comfortable with them. Sure, there’s all that talk you keep hearing about how cool preprocessors like Sass are, but it all sounds a bit ‘command-liney’.

It’s time we had “the talk”.

I get where you’re coming from, but they are right. Preprocessors are cool, and they’ll make your code better AND your coding more fun! It’s a no-brainer.

Kiwi web developer Will Marshall is going to walk you through the wonders of Sass and he’ll even throw in a little Haml and CoffeeScript, and it won’t hurt a bit.

Trust me.