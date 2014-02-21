[Video] Intro to Sass: A World Where Front-end Dev Isn’t Quite So Sucky
By Thomas Snow
Blogs
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
So, you know HTML, CSS, and JavaScript right? You’re comfortable with them. Sure, there’s all that talk you keep hearing about how cool preprocessors like Sass are, but it all sounds a bit ‘command-liney’.
It’s time we had “the talk”.
I get where you’re coming from, but they are right. Preprocessors are cool, and they’ll make your code better AND your coding more fun! It’s a no-brainer.
Kiwi web developer Will Marshall is going to walk you through the wonders of Sass and he’ll even throw in a little Haml and CoffeeScript, and it won’t hurt a bit.
Trust me.
Thomas is a Commissioning Editor at SitePoint and Learnable.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns