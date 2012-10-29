Jess Genevieve's articles
Get Started with Orchestra – WordPress Plugin
In this tutorial, you will learn the Wordpress plugin, Orchestra. It is a WordPress plugin that allows you to write other WordPress plugins.
JumpCast: Get Started with Sinatra
In this article, you will learn about Sinatra, with John Barton, one of the founders of Goodfil.ms.
GoodFil.ms co-founder on Angular.JS
GoodFil.ms co-founder Glen Maddern talks about Angular.JS
How to Make a Useful WordPress Plugin
The latest JumpCast video from Learnable features Michael de Wildt from 99designs explaining how to make a useful WordPress plugin.
Get Started with WordPress Child Themes
Harley Alexander explains how child themes work in WordPress.
Get Started with Backbone.js
In the latest Learnable JumpCast video introducing JavaScript frameworks, inveterate vertebrate Louis Simoneau (now at Flippa) explains how Backbone.js gives structure to web applications.
Get Started with Git
A learnable.com JunpCast video explaining the basics of using Git.
Get Started with Three.js
What are Source Maps all about?
If you’ve ever found yourself wishing there was a hassle-free way to keep your clientside coding simple to debug and read after it’s been combined and minified, then Source Maps is here to make your life that much easier!
What is CoffeeScript all about?
CoffeeScript is a programming language which compiles to JavaScript. That means that you write your code in CoffeeScript, run it through the compiler, and the output is JavaScript that canbe served up to your browser.
What is Node.JS all about?
Node.js is becoming a popular tool for building fast, scalable web applications. At Learnable we have a JumpCast video from Mark Dalgleish about Node.js.
Learn more about the CSS3 NOT selector
The thing about the "not" selector is that in most cases, you're aiming to style something specific. With the not selector, you're doing the opposite.