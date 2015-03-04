Visual Studio Code: A Power User’s Guide
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike walks you through a wide range of Visual Studio Code features, workflows and add-ons that will supercharge your development workflow.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington reviews ICEcoder, a browser-based code editor, and asks whether this way of developing has matured enough for widespread use.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at what's involved in moving your dev environment to the cloud, reviewing the tools available and the advantages of cloud development.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig recommends several packages and themes that transform GitHub's Atom from a being good editor into a truly great editor.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal introduces Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VSCode), covering Linux installation, IntelliSense, debugging and version control.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman takes a look at the most popular code editors used by Python experts, and explains how to set up the most popular: Sublime Text