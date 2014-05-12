Automate CI/CD and Spend More Time Writing Code
By Cormac Foster,
An overview of how Microsoft Visual Studio App Center can help you automate continuous integration and continuous deployment to save you time.
By Cormac Foster,
An overview of how Microsoft Visual Studio App Center can help you automate continuous integration and continuous deployment to save you time.
By Bakir Jusufbegovic,
How to release higher quality software and save precious time by implementing Continuous Integration and Jenkins CI server in a development workflow.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes sets up a CI pipeline on SemaphoreCI and makes sure it invokes Deployer or Laravel Envoy to deploy the app after a successful commit / test.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Nitpick CI is a service with a singular purpose - making sure your Github PRs respect the PSR-2 code standard. In this post, we'll put it to the test
By Taylor Lovett,
Taylor Lovett explains how WordPress developers can use Dockunit in combination with Dockunit.io for easy cross-platform continuous integration.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Scrutinizer is an online service for checking the quality of your PHP, Python or Ruby code. Bruno Skvorc shows you how to set it up and navigate the options
By Bruno Skvorc,
PhpMetrics is a code quality analysis tool that shows you info about your project in a beautifully mathematical way, with intricate graphs and charts!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen guides you through installing and securing Jenkins, preparing ground for implementing it with a PHP project in part 2. Code quality FTW!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen reviews PHP-CI, a new Continuous Integration tool focusing on PHP projects exclusively. See how it stacks up against the rest!
By Michael Calkins,
Michael Calkins introduces Travis CI, a service for Continuous Integration, and explains how one can get it up and running with a PHP project