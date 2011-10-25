Create a Music Jam Station with Vanilla JavaScript
By Myles English,
Myles English shows how to build a jam station that displays the musical chord changes while a song plays, allowing you to play along. No jQuery required!
By Myles English,
Myles English shows how to build a jam station that displays the musical chord changes while a song plays, allowing you to play along. No jQuery required!
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu presents an in-depth and step by step guide to building your very own Android audio player app.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at managing sound from multiple apps and sources in Android with audio focus.
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov explores the possibilities offered by the Web Speech API and shows us how to build a voice-controlled audio player.
By Lantre Barr,
Lantre Barr introduces you to the magic world of WebRTC, showing you what you can do and what are the challenges. The article also includes a demo.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa covers SoundManager 2, a library that makes it easier to play audio using JavaScript. The article also offers a complete demo to play with.
By Sébastien Molines,
This article explains how Fourier transforms can be used with the Web Audio API.
By Karn Broad,
By Malcolm Sheridan,