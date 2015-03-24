7 Atom Add-ons for Running Code and Previewing Changes
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba introduces 7 Atom add-ons for previewing changes in HTML, CSS, JS and Markdown, and for executing interpreted and compiled code.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba introduces 7 Atom add-ons for previewing changes in HTML, CSS, JS and Markdown, and for executing interpreted and compiled code.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
By Mike Street,
Mike Street shares his favorite, time-saving tips, packages and shortcuts for GitHub's Atom code editor.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you using code snippets in Atom? Did you realise they were available? Craig reveals how you can create sophisticated snippets and save hours of typing.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jeremy provides a step-by-step tutorial on how an Atom package is structured, how you can create your own, and how you can publish it to the world.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig recommends several packages and themes that transform GitHub's Atom from a being good editor into a truly great editor.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we cover the various feed formats WordPress provides and how to access them. We'll also look at customizing these feeds programmatically.