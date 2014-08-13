app design

How to Enable AI with Secure Communications
By David Wiseman,
Introducing the BBM Enterprise SDK we trial building an app with secure artificial intelligence and run through why AI is the next step in app building.
By Mark Pedersen,
Mark Pedersen takes a look at what progressive web apps are, their advantages and disadvantages, and reasons to consider building one for yourself.
By Alex Walker,
Visual prototyping tools are fast but lack the flexibility of hand-coded HTML prototypes. Why not both? Pingendo is a visual tool based on Bootstrap 4.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder Hasan looks at the growing world of mobile electronic health records and looks at the future for doctors and patients.
By Jasmine Elias,
Community Manager Jasmine Elias talks about exclusive emails, PHP frenzy, digital waste and ipsums.
By Elio Qoshi,
You've created a great Android app, now what about the icon? Elio Qoshi discusses some simple tips on getting your icons Material Design ready.
By Annarita Tranfici,
There are so many other places your users could be instead of using your app, so why do we insist on annoying them so much?
By Elio Qoshi,
Before you jump into developing your mobile app it's a good idea to to prototype it first, what are some of the best tools for that?