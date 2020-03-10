Build a Native Desktop GIF Searcher App Using NodeGui

NodeGui is an open-source library for building cross-platform, native desktop apps with Node.js. NodeGui apps can run on macOS, Windows, and Linux. The apps built with NodeGui are written using JavaScript, styled with CSS and rendered as native desktop widgets using the Qt framework.

Some of the features of NodeGui are:

native widgets with built-in support for dark mode

low CPU and memory footprint

styling with CSS including complete support for Flexbox layout

complete Node.js API support and access to all Node.js compatible npm modules

excellent debugging support using Chrome’s DevTools

first-class TypeScript support

NodeGui is powered by the Qt framework, which makes it CPU and memory efficient compared with other Chromium-based solutions such as Electron. This means that applications written using NodeGui do not open up a browser instance and render the UI in it. Instead, all the widgets are rendered natively.

This tutorial will demonstrate how to install NodeGui and use it to build a meme searcher that lives in the system tray and communicates with the GIPHY API.

The full source code for this tutorial is available on GitHub.

Installation and Basic Setup

For this tutorial it’s assumed that you have Node.js v12 or greater installed. You can confirm that both Node and npm are available by running:

# This command should print the version of Node.js node -v # This command should print the version of npm npm -v

If you need help with this step, check out our tutorial on installing Node.

NodeGui requires CMake and C++ compilation tools for building the native C++ layer of the project. Make sure you install CMake >= 3.1 along with a C++ compiler that supports C++11 and up. The detailed instructions are a bit different depending on your operating system.

macOS

It’s recommended to install CMake using Homebrew. Run the following commands in a terminal after installing Homebrew:

brew install cmake brew install make

You can confirm the installation by running:

# This command should print the version of CMake which should be higher than 3.1 cmake --version make --version

Lastly, you need GCC/Clang to compile C++ code. Verify that you have GCC installed using this command:

gcc --version

If you don’t have GCC installed, make sure you install Command Line Tools for Xcode or XCode Developer tools from Apple’s developer page.

Windows

You can install CMake on Windows by downloading the latest release from the CMake download page.

It’s strongly recommend you use Powershell as the preferred terminal in Windows.

You can confirm the CMake installation by running:

# This command should print the version of CMake which should be higher than 3.1 cmake --version

Lastly, you need a C++ compiler. One possibility would be to install Visual Studio 2017 or higher. It’s recommended you choose the Desktop development with C++ workload during the installation process.

Linux

We’ll focus on Ubuntu 18.04 for the purposes of this tutorial. It’s recommended to install CMake using the package manager. Run the following commands in a terminal:

sudo apt-get install pkg-config build-essential sudo apt-get install cmake make

You can confirm the installation by running:

# This command should print the version of CMake which should be higher than 3.1 cmake --version make --version

Lastly, you need GCC to compile C++ code. Verify that you have GCC installed using the command:

# gcc version should be >= v7 gcc --version

Hello World

In order to get started with our NodeGui meme app, we’ll clone the starter project.

Note: Running this requires Git and npm.

Open a terminal and run:

git clone https://github.com/nodegui/nodegui-starter memeapp cd memeapp npm install npm start

If everything goes well, you should see a working hello world NodeGui app on the screen.

By default, the nodegui-starter project is a TypeScript project. However, in this tutorial we’ll be writing our application in JavaScript. In order to convert our starter to a JS project, we’ll make the following minor changes:

Delete the index.ts file in the src folder. Create a new file index.js in the src directory with the following contents: src/index.js const { QMainWindow, QLabel } = require('@nodegui/nodegui'); const win = new QMainWindow(); win.setWindowTitle('Meme Search'); const label = new QLabel(); label.setText('Hello World'); win.setCentralWidget(label); win.show(); global.win = win;

As far as development is concerned, a NodeGui application is essentially a Node.js application. All APIs and features found in NodeGui are accessible through the @nodegui/nodegui module, which can be required like any other Node.js module. Additionally, you have access to all Node.js APIs and Node modules. NodeGui uses native components instead of web-based components as building blocks.

In the above example, we’ve imported QMainWindow and QLabel to create a native window that displays the text “Hello World”.

Now run the app again:

npm start

Now that we have our basic setup ready, let’s start building our meme searcher 🥳.

Note: If something doesn’t work while following this tutorial, check your package.json file to ensure that the starter project has pulled in the most up-to-date version of NodeGui.

Displaying an Animated GIF

Since memes are generally animated GIFs, we’ll start by creating a basic window that displays a GIF image from a URL.

To do this, we’ll make use of QMovie along with QLabel. QMovie is not a widget but a container that can play simple animations. We’ll use it in combination with QLabel.

An example usage of QMovie looks like this:

const movie = new QMovie(); movie.setFileName('/absolute/path/to/animated.gif'); movie.start(); const animatedLabel = new QLabel(); animatedLabel.setMovie(movie);

Since, we want to load an image from a URL, we can’t use QMovie ‘s setFileName method, which is reserved only for local files. Instead, we’ll download the GIF image using axios as a buffer and use the QMovie method loadFromData instead.

So let’s start with the axios installation:

npm i axios

Now let’s create a function that will take a URL as a parameter and will return a configured QMovie instance for the GIF:

async function getMovie(url) { const { data } = await axios.get(url, { responseType: 'arraybuffer' }); const movie = new QMovie(); movie.loadFromData(data); movie.start(); return movie; }

The getMovie function takes in a URL, tells axios to download the GIF as a buffer, and then uses that buffer to create a QMovie instance.

You can think of QMovie as a class that handles the inner logic of playing the GIF animation frame by frame. QMovie is not a widget, so it can’t be shown on the screen as it is. Instead, we’ll use a regular QLabel instance and set QMovie to it.

Since getMovie returns a promise, we need to make some changes to the code. After some minor refactoring, we end up with the following.

src/index.js

const { QMainWindow, QMovie, QLabel } = require('@nodegui/nodegui'); const axios = require('axios').default; async function getMovie(url) { const { data } = await axios.get(url, { responseType: 'arraybuffer' }); const movie = new QMovie(); movie.loadFromData(data); movie.start(); return movie; } const main = async () => { const win = new QMainWindow(); win.setWindowTitle('Meme Search'); const label = new QLabel(); const gifMovie = await getMovie( 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/e3/Animhorse.gif' ); label.setMovie(gifMovie); win.setCentralWidget(label); win.show(); global.win = win; }; main().catch(console.error);

The main function is our entry point. Here we create a window and a label. We then instantiate a QMovie instance with the help of our getMovie function, and finally set the QMovie to a QLabel .

Run the app with npm start and you should see something like this:

Fetching GIFs from the GIPHY API

Giphy.com has a public API which anyone can use to build great apps that use animated GIFs. In order to use the GIPHY API, you should register at developers.giphy.com and obtain an API key. You can find further instructions here.

We’ll be using the search endpoint feature for implementing our meme search.

Let’s start by writing a searchGifs function that will take a searchTerms parameter as input and request GIFs using the above endpoint:

const GIPHY_API_KEY = 'Your API key here'; async function searchGifs(searchTerm) { const url = 'https://api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/search'; const res = await axios.get(url, { params: { api_key: GIPHY_API_KEY, limit: 25, q: searchTerm, lang: 'en', offset: 0, rating: 'pg-13' } }); return res.data.data; }

The result of the function after execution will look something like this:

[ { "type": "gif", "id": "dzaUX7CAG0Ihi", "url": "https://giphy.com/gifs/hello-hi-dzaUX7CAG0Ihi", "images": { "fixed_width_small": { "height": "54", "size": "53544", "url": "https://media3.giphy.com/media/dzaUX7CAG0Ihi/100w.gif?cid=725ec7e0c00032f700929ce9f09f3f5fe5356af8c874ab12&rid=100w.gif", "width": "100" }, "downsized_large": { "height": "220", "size": "807719", "url": "https://media3.giphy.com/media/dzaUX7CAG0Ihi/giphy.gif?cid=725ec7e0c00032f700929ce9f09f3f5fe5356af8c874ab12&rid=giphy.gif", "width": "410" }, ... }, "slug": "hello-hi-dzaUX7CAG0Ihi", ... "import_datetime": "2016-01-07 15:40:35", "trending_datetime": "1970-01-01 00:00:00" }, { type: "gif", ... }, ... ]

The result is essentially an array of objects that contain information about each GIF. We’re particularly interested in returnValue[i].images.fixed_width_small.url for each image, which contains the URL to the GIF.

Showing a List of GIFs Using the API’s Response

In order to show a list of GIFs, we’ll create a getGifViews function that will:

create a QWidget container create a QMovie widget for each GIF create a QLabel from each QMovie instance attach each QLabel as a child of the QWidget container return the QWidget container

The code looks like this:

async function getGifViews(listOfGifs) { const container = new QWidget(); container.setLayout(new FlexLayout()); const promises = listOfGifs.map(async gif => { const { url, width } = gif.images.fixed_width_small; const movie = await getMovie(url); const gifView = new QLabel(); gifView.setMovie(movie); gifView.setInlineStyle(`width: ${width}`); container.layout.addWidget(gifView); }); await Promise.all(promises); container.setInlineStyle(` flex-direction: 'row'; flex-wrap: 'wrap'; justify-content: 'space-around'; width: 330px; height: 300px; `); return container; }

Let’s break this down a bit.

First, we create our container widget. QWidget s are essentially empty widgets that act as containers. They’re similar to <div> elements in the web world.

Next, in order to assign child widgets to the QWidget , we need to give it a layout. A layout dictates how the child widgets should be arranged inside a parent. Here we choose FlexLayout.

Then, we use our getMovie function to create a QMovie instance for each GIF URL. We assign the QMovie instance to a QLabel (named gifView ) and give it some basic styling using the setInlineStyle method. Finally, we add the QLabel widget to the container’s layout using the layout.addWidget method.

Since this is all happening asynchronously, we wait for everything to resolve using Promise.all , before setting some container styles and returning the container widget.

Attaching the List to Our Window Widget

Now let’s modify our main function in order to see the list of widgets we prepared.

src/index.js

const { FlexLayout, QLabel, QMainWindow, QMovie, QWidget } = require('@nodegui/nodegui'); const axios = require('axios').default; const GIPHY_API_KEY = 'Your API key here'; async function getMovie(url) { ... } async function searchGifs(searchTerm) { ... } async function getGifViews(listOfGifs) { ... } const main = async () => { const win = new QMainWindow(); win.setWindowTitle('Meme Search'); const center = new QWidget(); center.setLayout(new FlexLayout()); // We get the list of gifs here const listOfGifs = await searchGifs('hello'); // We create the container with GIF view widgets const container = await getGifViews(listOfGifs); // We finally attach the container to the widget center.layout.addWidget(container); win.setCentralWidget(center); win.show(); global.win = win; }; main().catch(console.error);

If you run the project after making these changes, you should see:

Great! Now, let’s add a search input field along with a button, so that users can search for something other than “hello” GIFs.

Adding a Search Input and Button

Let’s start by creating a createSearchContainer function, which will accept a callback function as a parameter. This will be called when the search button is clicked.

Here’s what the function should do:

create a QWidget container, to which we’ll add a search input field and button as children create a layout and attach it to the container create a search input and button, then attach them to the FlexLayout attach an event listener to the button which, when clicked, will call the onSearch callback function passing it whatever text is present in the text input field return the QWidget container

The code looks like this:

function createSearchContainer(onSearch) { const searchContainer = new QWidget(); searchContainer.setObjectName('searchContainer'); searchContainer.setLayout(new FlexLayout()); const searchInput = new QLineEdit(); searchInput.setObjectName('searchInput'); const searchButton = new QPushButton(); searchButton.setObjectName('searchButton'); searchButton.setText(' 🔎 '); searchButton.addEventListener('clicked', () => { onSearch(searchInput.text()); }); searchContainer.layout.addWidget(searchInput); searchContainer.layout.addWidget(searchButton); searchContainer.setStyleSheet(` #searchContainer { flex-direction: 'row'; padding: 10px; align-items: 'center'; } #searchInput { flex: 1; height: 40px; } #searchButton { margin-left: 5px; width: 50px; height: 35px; } `); return searchContainer; }

Hopefully you have a fair idea of what’s going on here, but one new thing to notice is the setStyleSheet method. You can think of this as a way to apply block-level CSS in one go. It’s very similar to global stylesheets on the Web, but with the difference that in NodeGui/Qt a stylesheet can be attached to any block and not just globally.

In order to style a widget using a stylesheet, we need to add an objectName to a widget, which we’ll use to reference it in the stylesheet. This is pretty much identical to an id in the web world. In order to set an objectName , we’ll use the setObjectName method.

Now let’s add this searchContainer to the main window.

src/index.js

const { FlexLayout, QLabel, QLineEdit, QMainWindow, QMovie, QPushButton, QWidget, } = require('@nodegui/nodegui'); const axios = require('axios').default; const GIPHY_API_KEY = 'Your API key here'; async function getMovie(url) { ... } async function searchGifs(searchTerm) { ... } async function getGifViews(listOfGifs) { ... } function createSearchContainer(onSearch) { ... } const main = async () => { const win = new QMainWindow(); win.setWindowTitle('Meme Search'); const center = new QWidget(); center.setLayout(new FlexLayout()); // Here we create the search container const searchContainer = createSearchContainer(searchText => { console.log('searchText: ', searchText); }); // Here we add it to the center widget before we add the list of GIFs. center.layout.addWidget(searchContainer); const listOfGifs = await searchGifs('hello'); const container = await getGifViews(listOfGifs); center.layout.addWidget(container); win.setCentralWidget(center); win.show(); global.win = win; }; main().catch(console.error);

Now, when you launch the app and enter something in the search field, you should see whatever you searched for logged to your terminal.

Connecting the Search to the GIF View

In order to load new GIFs in response to a user’s search, we need to do the following:

Inside the callback that’s fired when the search button is clicked, grab the search text and use searchGifs function to get a new list of GIFs. Create a new container for these GIFs using the getGifViews function. Remove the existing container from the window. Add the new container to the window.

If we shuffle things around a little, we get:

const main = async () => { const win = new QMainWindow(); win.setWindowTitle('Meme Search'); const center = new QWidget(); center.setLayout(new FlexLayout()); let container = new QWidget(); const searchContainer = createSearchContainer(async searchText => { try { // Create a new GIF container with new GIFs const listOfGifs = await searchGifs(searchText); const newGifContainer = await getGifViews(listOfGifs); // Remove existing container from the window center.layout.removeWidget(container); container.close(); // Add the new GIF container to the window center.layout.addWidget(newGifContainer); container = newGifContainer; } catch (err) { console.error('Something happened!', err); } }); center.layout.addWidget(searchContainer); win.setCentralWidget(center); win.show(); global.win = win; };

Let’s run it again and see the magic 🧙‍♂️.

As you can see, when you type something into the search box and hit the search button, our widget will fetch a list of GIFs matching the search term from the GIPHY API.

Using QScrollArea to Make the List of GIFs Scrollable

While this is all moving in the right direction, you have probably noticed that the list of GIFs are cut off at the bottom and there’s no way to scroll them. This is because we’re using a QWidget container to display them. To make the container scrollable, we need to swap the QWidget for a QScrollArea. This provides a scrolling view onto another widget.

We’ll start off by removing the height property in the getGifViews function:

async function getGifViews(listOfGifs) { ... container.setInlineStyle(` flex-direction: 'row'; flex-wrap: 'wrap'; justify-content: 'space-around'; width: 330px; - height: 300px; `); return container; }

Then we need to change src/index.js to look like this:

const { FlexLayout, QLabel, QLineEdit, QMainWindow, QMovie, QPushButton, QScrollArea, QWidget, } = require('@nodegui/nodegui'); const axios = require('axios').default; const GIPHY_API_KEY = 'Your API key here'; async function getMovie(url) { ... } async function searchGifs(searchTerm) { ... } async function getGifViews(listOfGifs) { ... } function createSearchContainer(onSearch) { ... } const main = async () => { const win = new QMainWindow(); win.setWindowTitle('Meme Search'); const center = new QWidget(); center.setLayout(new FlexLayout()); const scrollArea = new QScrollArea(); scrollArea.setWidgetResizable(false); scrollArea.setInlineStyle('flex: 1; width: 350px; height: 400px;'); const searchContainer = createSearchContainer(async searchText => { try { const listOfGifs = await searchGifs(searchText); const newGifContainer = await getGifViews(listOfGifs); // Remove existing container from the scrollArea const oldContainer = scrollArea.takeWidget(); if (oldContainer) oldContainer.close(); // Add the new GIF container to the scrollArea scrollArea.setWidget(newGifContainer); } catch (err) { console.error('Something happened!', err); } }); center.layout.addWidget(searchContainer); center.layout.addWidget(scrollArea); win.setCentralWidget(center); win.show(); global.win = win; }; main().catch(console.error);

There’s nothing too exciting going on here. We’re creating a new QScrollArea , which we add to the layout beneath the search field. We’re also using the QScrollArea ‘s takeWidget method to remove any existing container from the scroll area, before appending the new search results.

If you launch the meme searcher, you should now have scrollable GIFs:

Add Click Listeners to Copy GIF URLs for Sharing

Now that we can see all the GIFs, we want to be able to share them. One quick way to do this is to copy the URL onto the global clipboard whenever a user clicks on the GIF of their choice.

Then the user can simply navigate to the place they want to use the GIF and insert it with Ctrl / Cmd + V .

In order to do that, we must:

attach a mouse-down event listener to each GIF inside the event listener callback, use the QClipboard class to copy the URL to the global clipboard show a modal to the user saying that the URL has been copied

The event listener can be attached inside the getGifViews function:

async function getGifViews(listOfGifs) { ... const promises = listOfGifs.map(async gif => { ... gifView.addEventListener(WidgetEventTypes.MouseButtonRelease, () => { const clipboard = QApplication.clipboard(); clipboard.setText(url, QClipboardMode.Clipboard); showModal( 'Copied to clipboard!', `You can press Cmd/Ctrl + V to paste the GIF url: ${url}` ); }); container.layout.addWidget(gifView); }); ... return container; }

Here, QApplication.clipboard returns an object for interacting with the clipboard. We can use this object’s setText method to alter the actual clipboard’s contents.

We’re also making use of a showModal function. Let’s define that next:

function showModal(title, details) { const modal = new QMessageBox(); modal.setText(title); modal.setDetailedText(details); const okButton = new QPushButton(); okButton.setText('OK'); modal.addButton(okButton, ButtonRole.AcceptRole); modal.exec(); }

The QMessageBox widget is similar to an alert box in a web browser. It can be used to halt user interaction and display a message.

Finally, we need to import all of these new widgets at the top of src/index.js :

const { ButtonRole, FlexLayout, QApplication, QClipboardMode, QLabel, QLineEdit, QMainWindow, QMessageBox, QMovie, QPushButton, QScrollArea, QWidget, WidgetEventTypes, } = require('@nodegui/nodegui'); const axios = require('axios').default; const GIPHY_API_KEY = 'Your API key here'; async function searchGifs(searchTerm) { ... }; async function getGifViews(listOfGifs) { ... }; async function getMovie(url) { ... }; function createSearchContainer(onSearch) { ... }; function showModal(title, details) { ... }; const main = async () => { ... }; main().catch(console.error);

If you launch the meme searcher, you should now have the ability to copy/paste GIF URLs:

Adding a System Tray Icon

We want our app to be hidden away in the system tray when not in use. For this, we’ll create a system tray icon that will have a menu item which, upon click, will toggle the visibility of the running widget.

The steps involved are:

Create a QSystemTrayIcon with an icon. Create a menu for the system tray icon using QMenu. Set the menu instance as system tray’s context menu. Create menu items using QAction widgets and set up event listeners to listen for their trigger events. On trigger, hide or show the window.

Let’s start off by requiring the necessary modules, then making a small change to the main function to tell it to use our icon:

const { ButtonRole, FlexLayout, QApplication, QClipboardMode, QIcon, QLabel, QLineEdit, QMainWindow, QMenu, QMessageBox, QMovie, QAction, QPushButton, QScrollArea, QSystemTrayIcon, QWidget, WidgetEventTypes, } = require('@nodegui/nodegui'); const axios = require('axios').default; const path = require('path'); const iconImg = require('../assets/systray.png').default; const GIPHY_API_KEY = 'Your API key here'; const main = async () => { ... win.show(); systemTrayIcon(win); global.win = win; };

As you can see, we’re requiring an icon from the assets folder. If you’re following along, you can download the icon file from here.

Now comes the function to create the system tray icon:

function systemTrayIcon(win) { const icon = new QIcon(path.resolve(__dirname, iconImg)); const tray = new QSystemTrayIcon(); tray.setIcon(icon); tray.show(); // Menu that should pop up when clicking on systray icon. const menu = new QMenu(); tray.setContextMenu(menu); //Each item in the menu is called an action const visibleAction = new QAction(); menu.addAction(visibleAction); visibleAction.setText('Show/Hide'); visibleAction.addEventListener('triggered', () => { if (win.isVisible()) { win.hide(); } else { win.show(); } }); global.tray = tray; }

Here, we’re creating the icon using NodeGui’s QIcon class. Then we’re using the QSystemTrayIcon class to create a system tray icon for our app.

Finally, we need to tweak our webpack settings (in webpack.config.js ) to prevent webpack from polyfilling __dirname :

const path = require('path'); module.exports = { ... node: { - __dirname: true, - __filename: true + __dirname: false, + __filename: false }, ... }

The final result:

Some Final Tweaks

Error Handling

Before we go on to packaging, let’s make use of our showModal function and add an error-handling dialog:

const main = async () => { ... const searchContainer = createSearchContainer(async searchText => { try { ... } catch (err) { ... showModal('Something went wrong!', JSON.stringify(err)); } }); ... };

This will alert the user if, for instance, anything goes wrong with the Ajax request to fetch GIFs from GIPHY. You can try this out by altering your API key to something invalid, then launching the app and attempting to search for a GIF.

Allow the User to Input an API Key

While we are on the subject of API keys, let’s add a dialog to allow a user to input their API key. This means that it doesn’t have to be hard-coded in the program:

const { ... QDialog, ... } = require('@nodegui/nodegui'); ... let GIPHY_API_KEY = ''; async function searchGifs(searchTerm) { ... } async function getGifViews(listOfGifs) { ... } async function getMovie(url) { ... } function createSearchContainer(onSearch) { ... } function showModal(title, details) { ... } function systemTrayIcon(win) { ... } function showAPIKeyDialog() { const dialog = new QDialog(); dialog.setLayout(new FlexLayout()); const label = new QLabel(); label.setText('Enter your Giphy API Key'); const input = new QLineEdit(); const okButton = new QPushButton(); okButton.setText('OK'); okButton.addEventListener('clicked', () => { GIPHY_API_KEY = input.text(); dialog.close(); }); dialog.layout.addWidget(label); dialog.layout.addWidget(input); dialog.layout.addWidget(okButton); dialog.setInlineStyle(` padding: 10; height: 150px; flex-direction: 'column'; align-items:'center'; justify-content: 'space-around'; `); dialog.exec(); } const main = async () => { ... showAPIKeyDialog(); global.win = win; }; main().catch(console.error);

As you can see, we’re using a QDialog widget to prompt the user for input, then storing whatever they provide in the GIPHY_API_KEY variable. If you’re looking to improve your NodeGui skills after reading this tutorial, you could look at improving this — for example, by persisting the key to the file system, or validating it and providing feedback to the user.

Note: Don’t forget, the complete source code is available here: https://github.com/sitepoint-editors/memesearchapp-nodegui-tutorial.

Packaging the App for Cross-platform Distribution

After we’ve successfully built the app, we need to create distributables for macOS, Windows and Linux that the end users can download and use.

The process of creating distributables is usually different for each operating system, so to ease the pain we’ll use NodeGui’s packaging tool called @nodegui/packer .

Usage

First, install packer as a dev dependency:

npm install --save-dev @nodegui/packer

Next, use packer to create a deployment template:

npx nodegui-packer --init MemeApp

The template is essentially an OS-specific project that contains the code to successfully package all of NodeGui app’s code, assets and dependencies. Note that you need to run this in Windows, macOS and Linux separately to create three different templates. This template allows you to fine tune the final deployment settings specific to each OS. You can adjust things like company info, icons and other metadata to suit your needs.

For Linux, the template looks like this:

. └── deploy ├── config.json └── linux └── MemeApp ├── default.desktop ├── default.png └── qode.json

Note that you only need to run the init command once. Then you make changes to the template and commit it in the project repo.

The next step is to actually build and package the project into a distributable.

Delete the build directory if it exists:

rm -rf ./deploy/build

Then build the app using webpack:

npm run build

Finally, run the packer’s pack command, passing it the dist folder as an argument:

npx nodegui-packer --pack ./dist

This will result in the following:

On macOS, packer will output a dmg file.

file. On Linux, packer will output an AppImage , which is something similar to an .app file in macOS.

, which is something similar to an file in macOS. On Windows, packer outputs a folder containing the executable and all the dlls.

Once the command is successful, it should print the output directory, which is typically inside the deploy/<os>/build directory. Make sure you don’t commit this directory:

. └── deploy ├── config.json └── linux ├── build │ └── MemeApp │ ├── Application-aed23d8-x86_64.AppImage │ ├── AppRun -> qode │ ├── default.desktop │ ├── default.png │ ├── dist │ │ ├── f59514675cec2e70ce8598286c94dc22.png │ │ ├── index.js │ │ └── nodegui_core-7b3e73f5fef149ae765d5ea5d13d5bb0.node │ ├── doc │ │ └── ... │ ├── lib │ │ └── ... │ ├── plugins │ │ └── ... │ ├── qode │ ├── qode.json │ └── qt.conf └── MemeApp ├── default.desktop ├── default.png └── qode.json

The Linux distributable is deploy/linux/build/MemeApp/Application-aed23d8-x86_64.AppImage 🚀📦.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we successfully built a real-world meme search app using NodeGui in roughly 200 lines of code. We learned some of the library’s basic concepts and capabilities. We also were able to package the finished app into a distributable that can be shared with end users.

I believe NodeGui opens the door to create a lot of truly efficient native apps with Node.js.

NodeGui also supports libraries and frameworks such as React (official), Angular (community) and soon Vue.js (community). Please check these out and give them a star on GitHub if they’re the sort of thing you’re interested in.

NodeGui is an open-source library that will greatly benefit from code contributions. It has a relatively easy codebase to understand and a very welcoming community. I encourage everyone to help out.

Finally, thanks to their many inbuilt widgets and styling through CSS, I believe NodeGui apps are as easy to develop as web or Electron apps. I encourage you to build something cool of your own and share it with us.

This tutorial is an excerpt from the SitePoint Premium library, where you can build a job-ready Node.js skillset.