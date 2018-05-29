Blockchain — SitePoint
Things to remember in a stabilising Crypto market
By Simon Julian,
At the end of January 2018 cryptocurrencies big and small did what they've been doing for the past few years now and took a dive. The market went from an all-time high of around $USD830 billion to around $USD240 billion at the time of writing. This article touches on some things to remember as the market stabilises.
Smart Contract Safety: Best Practices & Design Patterns
By Michiel Mulders,
Developing with a security mindset is extremely important as the cost of failure can be high and change can be difficult. It’s recommended to use secure design patterns like rate limiters, exit strategies or circuit breakers to protect your contract against unexpected events.
Building an Ethereum DApp: Launching the StoryDao
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this eighth and final tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno focuses on deploying the project to the live internet.
Solidity for Beginners: A Guide to Getting Started
By Anthony Bergs,
This tutorial is meant for beginners ready to explore Solidity and code smart contracts. Before we begin, we'll get the basics clear. We will begin by exploring smart contracts and their effectiveness, gradually moving on to Solidity itself.
Ethereum DApps: Building a Web3 UI for a DAO Contract
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this seventh tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno shows how to build the app's front end, setting up and deploying the UI for this story he's been working on.
IOST Community Hub launched!
By Simon Julian,
The successful launch of IOST testnet — Everest v0.5 triggered a huge response across the IOST community. IOST are excited to announce the official launch of the IOST Community Hub!
Building Ethereum DApps: Voting with Custom Tokens
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this sixth tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno takes the DAO to its final form, adding voting, blacklisting/unblacklisting, and dividend distribution and withdrawal, while throwing in some additional helper functions for good measure.
Ethereum DApps: Cross-contract Communication & Token Selling
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this fifth tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno shows how to add the ability for participants to buy tokens from the DAO and to add submissions into the story.
Building Ethereum DApps: Whitelisting & Testing a Story DAO
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this fourth tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno takes the first steps towards developing a Story DAO, covering whitelisting and testing.
Ethereum DApps: Compiling, Deploying, Testing TNS tokens
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this third tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno looks at how to compile, deploy, test and verify a TNS token, which is compatible with all exchanges and can be used as a regular ERC20 token.
Building DApps with Ethereum: Creating, Deploying TNS Tokens
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this second tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno dives right into it and builds and deploys his TNS token — the token users will use to vote on proposals in the Story DAO.
Building DApps with Ethereum: App Rules and Blockchain Setup
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this first tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno lays out the app's rules and features and sets up the private blockchain, showing how to build your own custom Ethereum token with or without an accompanying DAO and app.
Using Puppeth, the Ethereum Private Network Manager
By Bruno Skvorc,
Brunk Skvorc introduces Puppeth, a one-stop shop of blockchain service management tools that allow you to start developing smart contracts with ease and deploy them to your test blockchain through your local version of MyEtherWallet or the MetaMask integration of Remix.
Ethereum: Introducing Mist, a Human-friendly Geth Interface
By Mislav Javor,
Mislav Javor introduces Mist, a human-friendly interface for talking to Geth, designed for those who want to participate in the Ethereum network but who aren't comfortable using command line tools.
Debugging with Truffle CLI
By Mislav Javor,
Mislav Javor explores the Solidity debugger bundled with the Truffle Suite.
Flattening Contracts and Debugging with Remix
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to use Truffle and OpenZeppelin to build a simple token, then used truffle-flattener to flatten the custom contract and Remix IDE to start debugging the contract for errors.
MetaMask: a Simple Way to use the Ethereum Blockchain
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc introduces MetaMask, a simple and practical solution for using the Ethereum blockchain and keeping Ether in your browser, contributing greatly to the mainstream-ization of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.
Truffle Migrations Explained
By Mislav Javor,
Mislav Javor outlines techniques for using Truffle to automate most of your blockchain deployments and reduce much of the boilerplate work involved in the development of decentralized applications.
Truffle: Testing Smart Contracts
By Mislav Javor,
Mislav Javor explains how to test smart contracts, using both Truffle and JavaScript.
Quality Solidity Code with OpenZeppelin and Friends
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov goes through some of the available resources for writing good, production ready smart contracts on the Ethereum Virtual Machine.
Introducing Truffle, a Blockchain Smart Contract Suite
By Mislav Javor,
Mislav Javor introduces Truffle, a very handy tool that makes development in the blockchain ecosystem a little easier. aiming to bring standards and common practices from the rest of the development world into a little corner of blockchain experimentation.
An Introduction to Geth and Running Ethereum Nodes
By Mislav Javor,
Mislav Javor introduces Geth, the various types of Ethereum nodes, and their purpose, showing how to run a Geth node and enhance it with third-party tools.
An Introduction to MyEtherWallet
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc walks through the process of generating an Ethereum wallet and sending and receiving ether through the MyEtherWallet interface.
Remix: Develop Smart Contracts for the Ethereum Blockchain
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra introduces the Remix IDE for developing smart contracts for the Ethereum blockchain.
BigchainDB: Blockchain and Data Storage
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the effect blockchain can have on one of the more fundamental parts of the traditional computing space, data storage — covering BigchainDB and other blockchain-based databases.
Ethereum: Internal Transactions & Token Transfers Explained
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains how to interpret the transaction types in Ethereum on Etherscan, showing how to say, with a reasonable degree of certainty, what was transferred to whom, when, and where from, as well as identify what triggered it.
Ethereum Messaging: Explaining Whisper and Status.im
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov shows how Ethereum is more than just a cryptocurrency or smart contracts platform, revealing a whole ecosystem being built beside the Ethereum blockchain, and flagging some very interesting changes to the Internet as we know it in the coming years.
Decentralized Storage and Publication with IPFS and Swarm
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces IPFS and Swarm, two of the most prominent solutions for decentralized content publication and storage.
Ethereum’s Casper: Ghostbusting Proof of Stake Problems
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov looks at Ethereum’s upcoming Serenity update, and both Casper and other improvements of the protocol that promise to improve its scalability and efficiency.
Proof of Stake vs Proof of Work
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc compares and contrasts Proof of Work (PoW), Proof of Stake (PoS), Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Proof of Authority (PoA) as well, examining how they work and their pros and cons.