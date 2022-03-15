The Best Tools and Resources for Web Designers in 2022

This sponsored article was created by our content partners, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Every designer has a toolbox of industry tips and tricks they go to in every project. There are countless new web design and web development tools released every day, and it can be hard to forego old favorites and keep up to date with the latest (and greatest) web design resources.

Managing a creative workflow — for oneself or for an entire creative agency — is complex. It can also easily become overwhelming for anyone attempting to do tasks manually. Creative management software and design tools can help to make your workflow easier — and substantially more straightforward.

Web design is constantly breaking new ground with exciting contemporary techniques — around things like advanced interactions, animations, and visual effects. And many designers prefer to use no-code tools, which enable them to do everything faster and easier than ever before.

With so many options, it can be difficult to choose from the many hundreds of web design tools out there — which is why we’ve put this guide together.

Trafft booking solutions are being used worldwide to automate and manage business appointments. The implementation of Trafft is easy and can quickly be put into use and operated without any need for technical support.

Trafft offers a free plan and three paid plans that can be tailored to your business, as you can choose to activate only the features you need and want to use.

Trafft can manage an unlimited number of appointments.

Trafft can support appointments at multiple locations.

Trafft integrates smoothly with Google Calendar, Google Meet, MailChimp, SendFox, Zoom meetings, Zapier, and other services.

The booking page can be customized according to your business by changing fonts, colors and adding custom code to fit your brand.

All Trafft plans come with SMS and email notifications, group booking capabilities, employee assignments, scheduling and special days tracking, as well as online payment features including taxes.

Trafft software is GDPR compliant and provides its users with highly secure end-to-end encryption.

Click on the image above to find out even more about what Trafft has to offer.

Three BeTheme key features — BeBuilder, the Admin Panel, and 650+ customizable Pre-built Websites — together with this theme’s 40+ other core features, give Be’s users unlimited design opportunities.

The 650+ pre-built websites give designers a jump start, and its users can create any layout using sections, wraps, shortcodes, and styling options.

The Admin Panel eliminates the need for coding.

The fast and flexible BeBuilder offers a wide range of new page-building features that allow you to create limitless layout possibilities by importing from Be’s pre-built website’s 3000+ pages. You can import, export, save, and retrieve blocks of content and design revisions, and create the page backgrounds you always wanted to.

Theme Options 3 is another new feature. It augments the Admin Panel somewhat in that it allows users to set portfolio, shop, and blog page styles and modify design elements and their layouts.

Click on the image above to learn more about BeTheme and its new BeBuilder.

Something to look for when choosing a multipurpose theme is the ability to build any page layout you want without being bothered by any restrictions or limitations. The Total WordPress theme allows you to do exactly that.

Total makes web design easy for beginners and advanced designers and developers as well by allowing them to to the following:

Build websites fast with 90+ section templates, 75+ pre-styled post entry cards, and 45+ quick-import sample demos.

Create and customize any web design with its drag & drop frontend page builder, 500+ live customizer settings, and built-in font manager.

Use vanilla JavaScript with built-in hooks and filters, 600+ snippets and custom add-ons for complete control during any development process.

Total is fully compatible with popular plugins including WooCommerce, bbPress, WPML, Toolset, LearnDash, Sensei, TablePress, and others.

Click on the image above to see if Total is the right theme for you.

Slider Revolution is a versatile WordPress plugin that helps beginner and mid-level designers impress their clients with professional-level website page visuals.

Rather than spending a lot of effort trying to change a boring website into one that, at the very least, borders on awesome, Slider Revolution lets you do so speedily, efficiently, and effectively with features like these:

200+ impressive website and slider templates and 25+ add-ons.

Use of dynamic content from social media sites.

WebGL slide animations.

The wpDataTables plugin makes creating tables and charts from huge amounts of complex data relatively quick and easy.

wpDataTables uses four chart-building engines — Google Charts, Highcharts, Chart.js, and Apex Charts — to create responsive, interactive, frontend editable, and easy to maintain charts.

wpDataTables can work with data from multiple databases and in multiple formats.

Conditional formatting allows users to highlight or color code key data.

wpDataTables integrates smoothly with Elementor, Divi, and Avada.

Amelia’s easy-to-use plugin automates and manages appointment and event bookings and saves businesses and their clients significant amounts of time by doing so.

Appointments can be made, changed, or canceled online 24/7.

Amelia manages single and group appointments, and event bookings at multiple locations.

Employee assignments and schedules can be tracked and managed.

Amelia can be integrated with Zoom and Google Meet to conduct consultation or training sessions.

Essential Grid is a WordPress gallery plugin created by the developers of Slider Revolution. It has a customer base of nine million users, and you can use it to create breathtaking galleries guaranteed to inject new life into your websites.

Essential Grid makes it easy to do the following:

Share your thought-provoking and engaging blogs and your eye-catching portfolio.

Create appealing displays of your products.

Share your videos and audio gems.

And more!

LayerSlider is an animation and website-building tool that can make a boring website exciting and engaging by transforming its look and feel with modern graphics, eye-catching animations, and interactive features.

LayerSlider has 150+ website, slider, and popup templates, and comes with an easy-to-use and modern editor interface similar to professional desktop applications.

Anyone can use LayerSlider without prior experience to create image galleries, popups, landing pages, animated page blocks, and even full websites.

More than 95,000 sales make Uncode a pixel-perfect, multi-use theme for freelancers, bloggers, businesses, and agencies, and it’s an Envato top seller.

Uncode’s Wireframes plugin’s 550+ section templates enable you to create any layout you can think of.

The WooCommerce Custom Builder, with its Single Product builder, makes Uncode ideal for eCommerce website building.

Uncode’s “must-see” showcase of user-created websites emphasizes the site-building opportunities open to you.

What Font Is is a hidden gem in the world of font identifiers. Their database of 850,000 free and commercial fonts helps designers find the font they need. With a PRO subscription ($39/year) you can get the following:

Positive identification of fonts with a better than 90% accuracy.

Premium support for those special cases when the AI algorithms give awkward results.

What Font Is is the #1 font-finding tool used by professional designers.

Get Illustrations is a library of premium illustrations that can change your approach to website UI, app, and presentation design.

It features 10,000 illustrations and counting and is the world’s largest illustrations bundle of its type.

Illustrations are available in Vector AI, SVG, PNG, Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD formats

Purchased illustrations come with commercial licenses and are yours to keep without limitations.

Litho is a modern, multipurpose Elementor WordPress theme that’s ideal for building niche, portfolio, blog, and eCommerce websites.

Litho uses the WordPress Customizer and Elementor custom widgets to give its users maximum flexibility.

Supporting features include 37+ home pages, 300+ design templates, and more than 200 creative elements.

Litho’s highly rated support includes detailed online documentation.

Mobirise is a free offline website builder that is ideal for creating small- to medium-sized websites. It’s also an excellent choice for non-technical types who typically prefer to work visually.

You aren’t tied to any platform and can host your site wherever you wish.

The package includes 4000+ website blocks, 100+ premium HTML themes and 300+ home page templates.

Other page-building features include sliders, galleries, images, videos, Google maps, icons, and more.

Why spend time and money building and maintaining a website when you can use 8Bio to create a link in Instagram and TikTok to promote yourself or your products?

Simply enter your social username and an 8Bio link will be created automatically.

Your link can feature beautiful skins, catchy animated backgrounds, your photo, another image, and a message.

Use your own domain or link to *.bio.io .

Name a popular WooCommerce theme that’s available at a bargain price and features 110+ ready to customize shops to get you started. The answer: XStore.

You can get an online shop up and running quickly when you have your content at your fingertips.

$520 worth of premium plugins make XStore an even greater bargain.

WPBakery and Elementor are supported, along with trendy collections of carefully selected product design elements and page layout options.

Wrapping Up

You need the right design tools at hand to do your best work.

The tools you use play a vital role in your own or your agency’s success. The right design tools help you work efficiently, complete projects on time, and exceed clients’ expectations.

Work better, smarter, and faster with these powerful and efficient tools. To save you time, we created this article (a kind of cheat sheet!) with a great selection of tools and resources to help designers in 2022.