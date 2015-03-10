Infographic: The Client’s Guide to Creating a Website

Today, a website is the first place potential customers and partners come to when they want to know more about your business. It’s your primary interface with the online world and perhaps your best salesman. Just like with any other business asset, you need to do the due-diligence and make sure your website provides a worthwhile return on your investment.

Before you go looking for a web studio or developer to create your site, it helps to understand what goes into actually creating a website. This infographic gives an overview of the web development process so that you can make a more informed decision about the web studio or developer to choose, and later on, engage better with them.

