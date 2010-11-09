Ricky's articles
W3C HTML5 Conference – Video
RIP Steve Jobs
Heroku Breaks Through with Facebook Cloud Integration
Following hot on the heels of its recent announcement that it would add support for Java to the support already given to apps written in Ruby, Node.js and Clojure, Platform-as-a-service provider Heroku this morning announced a breakthrough partnership with Facebook that effectively allows anyone with a Heroku account to become an adept, cloud-based Facebook app developer.
This guide is for Facebook developers who are creating apps on Heroku via the Facebook Cloud Services integration. It assumes no previous knowledge of Heroku. Heroku is a cloud application platform, not an old-fashioned web host, so some things may be unfamiliar to you.
SitePoint Podcast #111: Responsive Web Design with Jeremy Keith
Web people listen when Jeremy talks, so when he says “the desktop-centric sites we’ve been building for so many years just aren’t going to cut it anymore,” we should listen to the rest of his story.
Pinned Sites with Internet Explorer 9 and Windows 7
Pinned Sites may at first appear similar to bookmarks or short-cuts but some of the functionality involved goes to a whole new level—it deserves a closer look.
Finding the Right CMS with Web App Gallery
A Gallery of Web Apps
Web App Gallery, Part 1
What’s New in IE9
Beauty of the Web?
