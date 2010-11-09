Heroku Breaks Through with Facebook Cloud Integration

Ruby By Ricky Onsman, September 15, 2011

Following hot on the heels of its recent announcement that it would add support for Java to the support already given to apps written in Ruby, Node.js and Clojure, Platform-as-a-service provider Heroku this morning announced a breakthrough partnership with Facebook that effectively allows anyone with a Heroku account to become an adept, cloud-based Facebook app developer.