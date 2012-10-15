Jacco Blankenspoor is a website developer from the Netherlands, and is currently just building lots of different websites. When he is not working on HIPAAHQ.com you might catch him grinding coffee.
Jacco's articles
Creating and Managing Events Using Facebook Pages
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Facebook recently made it easier for you to set up an event on your Facebook Page and invite all of your fans. Let’s see how that works.
3 Great Gmail Alternatives
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Gmail is one of the most popular email services, but it has drawbacks: targeted ads, and you have to pay to use your own domain. Here are some alternatives.
What It’s Like Getting Hit by Panda 4.0
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
As of May 20, I don’t like pandas anymore. Because May 20 was the day I got hit by Panda 4.0, Google's search update, and it killed my traffic.
5 Time-Tracking Tools for Web-Addicted Freelancers
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Tracking your time might be what you need to go from struggling freelancer to successful small-business owner. Jacco shows you five pain-free ways to do it.
Top 5 Accounting Tools for Freelancers and Small Businesses
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Jacco Blankenspoor reviews the top five accounting tools for freelancers and outlines their features.
Top 5 CRM Tools for Freelancers and Small Businesses
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A your business grows, it becomes harder to track your communications. That’s where Customer Relationship Management tools come into play.
Upgrading to Universal Analytics: A Step-By-Step Guide
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Step by step instructions to help you upgrade to Google's new Universal Analytics.
6 Online Document and Text Editors Reviewed
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A review of the features of 6 online text, document, and markdown editors.
3 A/B Testing Tools Compared
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
An analysis of the features of 3 different A/B testing tools: Optimizely, Visual Webite Optimizer, and a free tool provided as part of Google Analytics.
5 Apps to Enhance Google Analytics
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
An overview of the features of 5 services that allow you to enhance your Google Analytics data by tapping into the GA API.
Magento vs. X-Cart (+ Screencast)
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A brief discussion of the Magento and X-Cart e-commerce frameworks, followed by a screen cast comparing the two.
WordPress Hosting Compared, Part 3: Cloud & Shared
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Go through the steps needed to install WordPress in the cloud, and how to set it up in a shared hosting environment.
WordPress Hosting Compared, Part 2: WordPress.com & VPS
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A screencast to show you how to set up WordPress hosting for a WordPress.com based site, and install WordPress on a VPS.
WordPress Hosting Compared, Part 1: Overview
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Why You Need Transactional Email
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Taking Windows Azure to the Next Level
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
First Look at Thelia 2: Next Generation E-commerce?
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Self Hosted Shopping Carts: Prestashop vs. OpenCart
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Integrating DoubleClick for Publishers into WordPress
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
BigCommerce and Volusion: Comparing Set-up and Mobile
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
More Hosted Shopping Carts: BigCommerce and Volusion
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article, Jacco Blankenspoor will compare the features and pricing of BigCommerce and Volusion.
Self Hosted Shopping Carts: Magento and WooCommerce
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
For this article, Jacco Blankenspoor will compare WooCommerce (an advanced WordPress extension), and Magento (Community Edition).
Testing 3 Hosted Shopping Carts: Operations
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to setup a shop using three leading providers of hosted shopping cart solutions: Shopify, Yahoo Small Business and Magento Go.
Testing 3 Hosted Shopping Carts
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Jacco Blankenspoor tests three hosted shopping carts: Shopify, Yahoo Small Business and Magento.
Database as a Service: MySQL in the Cloud
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article, Jacco Blankenspoor wanted to give you an impression of what is available in Database-as-a-Service.
Optimization in the Cloud: aiCache
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Jacco Blankenspoor tests aiCache to see if it delivers on its cloud-based promise of optimizing sites and lowering load times.
Cloud Management: RightScale & enStratus
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Jacco Blankenspoor provides an in-depth look into the specific features of RightScale and Enstratus cloud management software.
What You Should Know About Cloud Management
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
With a cloud management software you can manage your private, public and hybrid clouds and their scale and growth!
Email as a Service Part 2: Sendgrid, Mailgun and Postmark
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Email as a Service is a feature many cloud & mobile applications need, in this article we compare Sendgrid, Mailgun and Postmark
Email as a Service – Part 1
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Email as a service is what you need if you are building the next webapp without having to worry about email scalability.