Ilya Bodrov is personal IT teacher, a senior engineer working at Campaigner LLC, author and teaching assistant at Sitepoint and lecturer at Moscow Aviations Institute. His primary programming languages are Ruby (with Rails) and JavaScript. He enjoys coding, teaching people and learning new things. Ilya also has some Cisco and Microsoft certificates and was working as a tutor in an educational center for a couple of years. In his free time he tweets, writes posts for his website, participates in OpenSource projects, goes in for sports and plays music.
Ilya's articles
Watch: Controller Testing with Ruby
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In this video you will learn how to write controller specs and isolate them from other parts of your application with the help of mocks and stubs.
Watch: Managing Sample Data with Fixtures and Factories
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In this video we'll learn two ways of managing sample data: fixtures and factories. As well as annotations for models and specs, and generating fake data.
Know What Your Users Know with Raygun
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski introduces you to Raygun, a great error reporting and user monitoring service. Do the right thing for your users and read this.
Watch: RSpec — The Set Up
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Without automated testing, you'll have to manually re-test all the features of your app every time you refactor the code or add something new. Enter RSpec!
Straightforward Rails Authorization with Pundit
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski writes a second post about Rails authorization, this one about Pundit. Pundit is a gem that uses plain Ruby classes to make auth easy.
Super Easy Activity Feeds with Stream
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski shows you how to add activity feeds to your Rails app. Show likes, shares, pins, etc. to engage users and create interest.
Simple Rails Authentication with Clearance
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski continues his series on Rails Authentication frameworks with a look at Clearance. Clearance is a simple auth framework by ThoughtBot.
Watch: Singleton Methods in Ruby
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
We are going to discuss Singleton methods, including callbacks to observe method changes and the differences between removing and undefining methods.
Watch: Mysteries of Eigenclasses in Ruby
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Eigenclasses are probably one of the most mysterious and crucial parts of the Ruby object model. In this video I will reveal the mystery of eigenclasses.
Watch: Elegant Coding Through Dynamic Methods
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
The first video of "Metaprogramming in Ruby" series. I will demonstrate how to implement dynamic methods making your code more elegant and concise.
Rails Authentication with Authlogic
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski pens the fourth post in a series on Rails Authentication, this one focused on Authlogic.
Video: Your First Backbone.js Model
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Backbone.js models, a component to work with data; define validation rules and default values. Create your first model by employing extending mechanism.
Uploading Files with Paperclip
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski explores another file uploading solution in Paperclip. Paperclip is a very popular gem written by ThoughtBot.
DOTA 2 on Rails: Digging Deeper
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov digs deeper into the Dota API and rails, tracking player's ability upgrades, additional units, and tower/barrick status.
CanCanCan: The Rails Authorization Dance
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov moves from authentication to authorization in Rails, covering CanCanCan, the premier authorization gem in the Rails ecosystem.
Steam-Powered DOTA on Rails
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov dives into the Steam API to authenticate and retrieve match data for DOTA. This is a very interesting foray into a different API.
Rails Authentication with OAuth 2.0 and OmniAuth
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov continues the Authentication in Rails series, covering OmniAuth and OAuth 2.0. Ilya configures Twitter, Facebook, and other providers.
Devise Authentication in Depth
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov continues the Authentication in Rails series by looking at the most popular authentication gem: Devise. Basic setup to using extensions.
Magical Authentication with Sorcery
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov pens a comprehensive tutorial on implementing Rails authentication with Sorcery.
Activity Feeds with Rails
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov shows you how to create an Facebook-like activity feed in Rails. This is a very cool way to add something new to your site.
YouTube API, Version 3 on Rails
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov instructs you how to use the newest version (3) of the YouTube API. Ilya has written previous posts using previous versions, so he knows.
Messaging with Rails and Mailboxer
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Mailboxer is a Rails gem that is a generic messaging system that handles conversations with one or more recipients and sends notifications via email.
Fun with Robots, Lita, and HipChat
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Mini-chat with Rails and Server-Sent Events
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov takes a look at using Rails and HTML5 Server-Sent Events to create a web-based, real time, mini-chat application.
Polling Your Users with Rails
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In this article, I am going to show you how to build a web app that allows authenticated users to create, manage, and participate in polls using Rails.
Go Global with Rails and I18n
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Take our Rails app global with built-in Rails tool and some optional gems. From static text to user-generated content, your app will be a world traveler.
Realtime Mini-Chat with Rails and Faye
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In the second part of a two-part series, prototype AJAX polling vs Faye/web sockets to implement a real time chat application in Rails.
Mini-Chat with Rails
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Make a fully asynchronous commenting system with Rails in this two-part tutorial.
Breadcrumbs on Rails with Gretel
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Create a demo app with breadcrumbs using a gem called Gretel. The demo shows how breadcrumbs can be styled, customized, and scaled for large websites.
Uploading Videos to YouTube with Rails
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Learn how to use Rails and the YouTube API to allow users to upload their videos directly to YouTube.