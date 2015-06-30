Designer, writer, mentor. Founder of UX Tricks.
Daniel's articles
3 Ways to Prevent Your Web Design from Becoming “Generic”
By Daniel Schwarz,
We all love to be efficient, when does efficient become lazy? Daniel looks at some of the ways we can take our design from generic to fully realized ideas.
Creating a Perspective Mockup in Sketch with MagicMirror
By Daniel Schwarz,
Now MagicMirror gives Sketch App users access to some of the same features to create a perspective mockup.
Creative Ways to Make Money as a Digital Nomad
By Daniel Schwarz,
Here's a list of creative ways to earn money as a new digital nomad.
How to Be a Digital Nomad Without Breaking the Bank
By Daniel Schwarz,
Learn how to be a digital nomad without breaking the bank in this three-part series.
7 Fantastic Plugins to Level-up Your Sketch App Powers
By Daniel Schwarz,
People love Sketch App because of its simplicity. But that doesn't mean we can't tweak it to our own workflows.
Create Elegant (but Easy) Interactions Using Sketch & Atomic.io
By Daniel Schwarz,
Interaction design is an interesting blend of science and art. Daniel shows you how to prototype top-notch interactions combining Sketch & Atomic.io
Generating a Useful Style Guide with Sketch App
By Daniel Schwarz,
Consistency and system can be just as important as inspiration in good design. Daniel shows you how to generate a useful style with Sketch App.
Streamlining Stock Image Use with Adobe Stock
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz explains how Adobe Stock can make it easy to mix and match stock images to find the perfect image for the layout you're using.
Design Secret #4: Taking Advantage of Behance Mobile Apps
By Daniel Schwarz,
We all love Dribbble, but lots of designers overlook the power of the Behance network. Dan looks at some of the neat tricks this quiet achiever can deliver.
Code-Free Scrolling Animations and Micro-Interactions with Webydo
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz uses Webydo's advanced parallax scrolling tools to produce a Monty Python-inspired site in no time.