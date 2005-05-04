Dan Thies's articles
SEM Kit 2006 Progress Report
SES NYC: Does Barry Diller Get Search?
Danny Sullivan on Google Print
Google’s Hidden Protocol
Google Update Update
Stop The Texas Hold ‘Em Guy!
Keyword Intelligence – coming up short?
Keyword Intelligence is Hitwise’s entry into the ‘budget market’ for keyword research tools.
Matt Cutts: Gadgets, Google, and SEO – Filing a reinclusion request
Trackback spammers beat Typepad nofollow
Google Dropping Snippets?
In this article, Dan Thies shares his story about Google dropping Snippets. He said "I’m starting to see a lot more META descriptions and Open Directory (www.dmoz.org) descriptions appearing in Google search results, where in the past you could expect to see a snippet of text content from the listed page."
Google doesn’t trust all links
SEOmoz | Great Site for Learning about Term Weight
Google’s tracking links – grrrrrrrrr!
Matt Cutts: UI fun: Better snippets
SEM Expert Seeks Apprentice
Got The Black Hat Blues? Put On Your Thinking Cap!
Quick Review – PPC Search Engine Marketing Handbook
example.com vs. www.example.com… trouble!
SitePoint SEM Kit reviewed at Search Engine Watch
GoogleGuy Dumps, Google Leaks
Google’s webmaster rep “GoogleGuy” posted some lengthy comments at Webmaster World, including the helpful note that using “id” as a variable in URLs can discourage the Googlebot from crawling a site.
Google Site Maps – Flipping the Script
Search Engines Know More Than You Think
Take The SEO Quiz!
Google testing Adsense for feeds
Tracking URLs Tool
Is The Relevancy Challenge Relevant?
Ho, Hum, another Google patent…
Link research (and blogging) made easier
Quick Hits, Would Be News
Press Releases Revisited
In Dan Thies post SEO Showdown: Real Results vs. The Straw Man, he lamented the current trend of exploiting press release services to build links.