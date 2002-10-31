Dan Thies's articles
Google’s TrustRank Trademark
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
As has been widely reported and discussed, Google has registered a trademark for “TrustRank.” TrustRank, as described in the paper, uses a method similar to the PageRank algorithm to determine how trustworthy a given web site is, or put another way, how likely it is that the site can be trusted.
Contextual Advertising Takes A Huge Leap Forward
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
MSN biased to favor IIS servers?
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Just What Are We Optimizing Anyway?
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Consumer Reports’ WebWatch Conference on Search Advertising
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Deep Link Ratio – Cool Tool
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
SitePoint Releases Search Engine Marketing Kit
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
The Search Engine Marketing Kit – Chapter 1
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Time To Adapt?
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Is Cloaking Deceptive Advertising?
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Assessing Keyword Relevance
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
SEMPO Elections – A Fresh Start?
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Search Term Tools – Measuring Popularity
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Live From New York? Not Quite…
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Keyword Competition Metrics
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Search Terms, Competition, and Keyword Metrics
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
SEO Showdown: Real Results vs. the Straw Man
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Is This Microphone On?
Blogs
By Dan Thies,
Spamproof Your Site
Blogs
By Dan Thies,