Pry (and Friends) with Rails
Ruby
In my previous article, we looked at Pry, an extremely powerful alternative to the standard IRB shell that Ruby gives us.
For those who work with Rails, you will be happy to know that Pry has got your back. In this article, we look at the various ways Pry vastly improves our Rails workflow.
Do note that Pry works best with Ruby 1.9.3 and up.
Getting the Sample Application
For our sample application, we would be using the application written for the Rails 3 tutorial by Michael Hartl.
To grab the application:
git clone git@github.com:benjamintanweihao/sample_app.git
Installing Pry with Rails
You could install
pry on Rails by adding the
pry-rails gem to your gemfile:
gem 'pry-rails', :group => :development
Or you could get that and other goodies with Jazz Hands.
group :development do
gem 'jazz_hands'
end
Out of the box, Jazz Hands not only includes
pry-rails, but it also includes other niceties such as:
- Awesome Print
- Pry Doc
- Pry Remote
- Pry Debugger
- Pry Stack Explorer
Once you have got that settled, change back into the
sample_app directory and install all the necessary dependencies:
bundle install
Setting up the database
rake db:schema:load
Note that some of you might need to prefix the above command with
bundle exec.
One final thing before we proceed to the fun stuff: Create
.pryrc in your home directory:
% touch ~/.pryrc
Fill it in with the editor of your choice:
Pry.config.editor = 'vim'
Launching Pry
… is trivial. Simply do a
rails c
and you’re greeted with a
pry console:
% rails c
Loading development environment (Rails 3.2.16)
Frame number: 0/3
[1] sample_app »
Exploring a Rails project
Pry gives you a few tools to poke around a project without having to open a single file.
show-models
The first thing we’ll do is see what models the project contains. This is exactly what
show-models tell you:
[1] sample_app » show-models
Micropost
id: integer
content: string
user_id: integer
created_at: datetime
updated_at: datetime
belongs_to :user
Relationship
id: integer
follower_id: integer
followed_id: integer
created_at: datetime
updated_at: datetime
belongs_to :followed
belongs_to :follower
User
id: integer
name: string
email: string
created_at: datetime
updated_at: datetime
password_digest: string
remember_token: string
admin: boolean
has_many :followed_users (through :relationships)
has_many :followers (through :reverse_relationships)
has_many :microposts
has_many :relationships
has_many :reverse_relationships
Very awesome! Notice that the output has some very pretty syntax highlighting.
show-routes
rake routes is something I do pretty frequently. Sometimes, when I’m in the midst of a console session, it can be quite inconvenient and distracting to switch windows/tabs just to display the routes.
That is, until
show-routes came along:
[2] sample_app » show-routes
following_user GET /users/:id/following(.:format) users#following
followers_user GET /users/:id/followers(.:format) users#followers
users GET /users(.:format) users#index
POST /users(.:format) users#create
new_user GET /users/new(.:format) users#new
edit_user GET /users/:id/edit(.:format) users#edit
user GET /users/:id(.:format) users#show
PUT /users/:id(.:format) users#update
DELETE /users/:id(.:format) users#destroy
sessions POST /sessions(.:format) sessions#create
new_session GET /sessions/new(.:format) sessions#new
session DELETE /sessions/:id(.:format) sessions#destroy
microposts POST /microposts(.:format) microposts#create
micropost DELETE /microposts/:id(.:format) microposts#destroy
relationships POST /relationships(.:format) relationships#create
relationship DELETE /relationships/:id(.:format) relationships#destroy
root / static_pages#home
signup /signup(.:format) users#new
signin /signin(.:format) sessions#new
signout DELETE /signout(.:format) sessions#destroy
help /help(.:format) static_pages#help
about /about(.:format) static_pages#about
contact /contact(.:format) static_pages#contact
show-routes has another really useful feature: For larger Rails projects, simply displaying all the routes would easily flood your screen and cause your eyes to water.
Let’s find out what else
show-routes is capable of. Prefix the command with a
?):
[3] sample_app » ? show-routes
From: /usr/local/var/rbenv/versions/2.0.0-p247/lib/ruby/gems/2.0.0/gems/pry-rails-0.3.2/lib/pry-rails/commands/show_routes.rb
Number of lines: 6
Usage: show-routes [-G]
show-routes displays the current Rails app's routes.
-G, --grep Filter output by regular expression
-h, --help Show this message.
So, if I wanted to recall whether it was
sign_up or
signup, I can do a quick filter:
[3] sample_app » show-routes -G sign
signup /signup(.:format) users#new
signin /signin(.:format) sessions#new
signout DELETE /signout(.:format) sessions#destroy
To display all the
POST actions:
[4] sample_app » show-routes -G POST
POST /users(.:format) users#create
sessions POST /sessions(.:format) sessions#create
microposts POST /microposts(.:format) microposts#create
relationships POST /relationships(.:format) relationships#create
Awesome Printing is Awesome.
(Note: This is not part of pry-rails, but is installed with Jazz Hands. You can get awesome_print by installing the gem standalone, if needed.)
When you do
Model.all, the result is usually an unintelligible mess. Here’s a sample of how
awesome-print eases that pain (I went ahead and created some
Micropost records):
[5] sample_app » Micropost.all
Micropost Load (0.2ms) SELECT "microposts".* FROM "microposts" ORDER BY microposts.created_at DESC
=> [
[0] #<Micropost:0x007ff7dcda7038> {
:id => 2,
:content => "Sure is! Wait till you combine it with Rails!",
:user_id => 1,
:created_at => Mon, 27 Jan 2014 15:13:35 UTC +00:00,
:updated_at => Mon, 27 Jan 2014 15:13:35 UTC +00:00
},
[1] #<Micropost:0x007ff7dd66e770> {
:id => 1,
:content => "Hello! Isn't Pry awesome?",
:user_id => 1,
:created_at => Mon, 27 Jan 2014 15:13:21 UTC +00:00,
:updated_at => Mon, 27 Jan 2014 15:13:21 UTC +00:00
}
]
Once you are used to this beautifully formatted, color-coded output, you will never turn back to the plain old
rails console ever again.
show-doc
Do not forget that the entire documentation is within easy reach:
[6] sample_app » cd Array
[7] sample_app(../Array) » show-doc each_cons
From: enum.c (C Method):
Owner: Enumerable
Visibility: public
Signature: each_cons(arg1)
Number of lines: 14
Iterates the given block for each array of consecutive <n>
elements. If no block is given, returns an enumerator.
e.g.:
(1..10).each_cons(3) { |a| p a }
# outputs below
[1, 2, 3]
[2, 3, 4]
[3, 4, 5]
[4, 5, 6]
[5, 6, 7]
[6, 7, 8]
[7, 8, 9]
[8, 9, 10]
Debugging
Pry really shines is its debugging capabilities. Let’s purposely introduce a bug into our project directly from Pry.
First, navigate to the
UsersController:
[8] sample_app » cd UsersController
[9] sample_app(../UsersController) »
show-source
Recall that we can inspect the file source with the
show-source command:
[10] sample_app(../UsersController) » show-source
From: /Users/rambo/Desktop/sample_app/app/controllers/users_controller.rb @ line 1:
Class name: UsersController
Number of monkeypatches: 4. Use the `-a` option to display all available monkeypatches
Number of lines: 74
class UsersController < ApplicationController
before_filter :signed_in_user,
only: [:index, :edit, :update, :destroy, :following, :followers]
before_filter :correct_user, only: [:edit, :update]
before_filter :admin_user, only: :destroy
def index
@users = User.paginate(page: params[:page])
end
def show
@user = User.find(params[:id])
@microposts = @user.microposts.paginate(page: params[:page])
end
# Other code omitted ...
end
edit-method
Now, let’s introduce the bug in the
index action:
[10] sample_app(../UsersController) » edit index
Notice that vim (or whatever editor you configured previously) shows up, with the cursor directly at the start of the method definition.
Now, just add a
raise at the bottom of the
index action:
def index
@users = User.paginate(page: params[:page])
raise # <-- Add this
end
After you save and exit, you will be returned to the console.
Debugging with
binding.pry
Obviously, when you navigate to
http://localhost:3000/users, it will blow up.
Let’s assume you encounter some error in your app. Here are the steps which I usually take:
cdinto the class
editthe offending method
- add
binding.pry
So let’s go back into our console, and do just that:
def index
@users = User.paginate(page: params[:page])
binding.pry
raise
end
This time, navigate to
http://localhost:3000/users. However, instead of blowing up, notice that the browser just hangs there.
Check your console window where your launched the rails server. You will notice that there’s another Pry session all prepared for you:
Frame number: 0/66
From: /Users/rambo/Desktop/sample_app/app/controllers/users_controller.rb @ line 9 UsersController#index:
7: def index
8: @users = User.paginate(page: params[:page])
=> 9: binding.pry
10: raise
11: end
[1] sample_app(#<UsersController>) »
In this session, you can easily examine all the variables that are in the scope.
We can inspect the contents of
@users:
[3] sample_app(#<UsersController>) » @users
=> [
[0] #<User:0x007f847f108168> {
:id => 1,
:name => "Benjamin Tan Wei Hao",
:created_at => Mon, 27 Jan 2014 14:18:22 UTC +00:00,
:updated_at => Mon, 27 Jan 2014 14:18:22 UTC +00:00,
:admin => false
}
]
Let’s try
params:
[2] sample_app(#<UsersController>) » params
=> {
"action" => "index",
"controller" => "users"
}
session works too:
[4] sample_app(#<UsersController>) » session
=> {
"session_id" => "812d9cfb949e795ed2fef78c2188fc0e",
"_csrf_token" => "e+MnQKg2URyBEhkXdxpwcmJnyeRT5J+Tc1PGMvYpoU4="
}
Once done, you can go ahead and use
edit method_name to remove
binding.pry and the
raise.
Also, remember to
exit, otherwise the request would be blocked indefinitely.
Better Errors
Sometimes, you need
binding.pry to poke around variables and trace methods. It is also a good way to impress your programmer friends/colleagues.
But when you are done with that, you would soon realise that it slowly becomes a hassle. Thankfully, there’s the
better_errors gem that does away with all the ceremony.
Installation
group :development do
gem "better_errors"
gem "binding_of_caller"
end
As the README notes, do not place this under the
production group.
I included the
raise error again in
UsersController#index. If you take a look at the browser, the usual Rails error page is replaced with something much, much, MUCH better:
Wrapping Up
Hopefully I have convinced you, once again, of the awesomeness of Pry. Maybe you’re even inspired to use some of the techniques here to improve your Rails workflow.
Happy Prying!
Benjamin is a Software Engineer at EasyMile, Singapore where he spends most of his time wrangling data pipelines and automating all the things. He is the author of The Little Elixir and OTP Guidebook and Mastering Ruby Closures Book. Deathly afraid of being irrelevant, is always trying to catch up on his ever-growing reading list. He blogs, codes and tweets.
