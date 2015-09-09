Christopher's articles
PHP Macros for Fun and Profit!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris demonstrates using Yay, a library for building PHP macros - syntax sugar for the language that doesn't rely on PHP extensions or blood magic
Websockets in Your Synchronous Site
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris introduces Socketize, a "sockets-as-a-service" layer that helps you implement websockets into apps with zero overhead, then adds them to a PHP script!
Using the RulerZ Rule Engine to Smarten up Playlist Building
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt shows us how we can use RulerZ, the PHP rule engine, to smarten up playlist song selection by applying constraints and filters!
Memory Performance Boosts with Generators and Nikic/Iter
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt re-introduces generators on a practical demo by reading and writing large CSV files while using very little memory.
Build a Superfast PHP Server in Minutes with Icicle
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt goes through the process of building an extremely fast asynchronous PHP application server with Icicle and some League libraries - amazing!
An Introduction into Event Loops in PHP
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt introduces event loops - non-blocking async calls in PHP code, akin to Javascript. Can event loops breathe new life into PHP's performance?