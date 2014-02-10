I'm a (full-stack) web and app developer with more than 5 years' experience programming for the web using HTML, CSS, Sass, JavaScript, and PHP. I'm an expert of JavaScript and HTML5 APIs but my interests include web security, accessibility, performance, and SEO. I'm also a regular writer for several networks, speaker, and author of the books jQuery in Action, third edition and Instant jQuery Selectors.
Aurelio's articles
Preparing for ECMAScript 6: Set and WeakSet
This article provides an overview of the Set and WeakSet data types which are new in ECMAScript 6.
5 More JavaScript Interview Exercises
This article explores 5 JavaScript interview questions. It is a followup to a previous article including 5 JavaScript interview questions.
Preparing for ECMAScript 6: Map and WeakMap
This article looks at two new data types, Map and WeakMap, introduced in ECMAScript 6.
Creating a Folded Paper Effect with OriDomi
This article looks at OriDomi, a front end library that applies origami folds to DOM elements.
5 Typical JavaScript Interview Exercises
This article looks at five interview exercises that are common when hiring a JavaScript developer.
A Guide to the HTML5 ‘time’ Element
Aurelio introduces HTML5's time element, with a quick look at its turbulent history and a full description of the syntax and how we can use it today.
Creating Autocomplete datalist Controls
In this articles, you will learn about datalist element.
Introducing the Screen Orientation API
This article introduces the Screen Orientation API, which is used to determine and lock a device's screen orientation.
Creating Nice Notifications with jQuery
This article discusses noty, a jQuery plugin used to create different types of notifications.
QUnit Advanced Concepts: Modules and Configuration
This article looks at modular design and configuration of the QUnit testing framework.
How to Test Asynchronous Code with QUnit
This article explores the process of testing asynchronous code using QUnit. This is a followup to a previous article on writing synchronous QUnit tests.
5 Grunt Tasks that Improve the Performance of Your Website
This article looks at 5 Grunt tasks that can easily improve the performance of your website.
An Introduction to jQuery’s Shorthand Ajax Methods
Aurelio De Rosa examines the shorthand methods that jQuery provides for achieving asynchronous actions in Ajax-based applications.
How to Test Your Site Locally with Modern.IE
Modern.ie is a great way to test your existing websites. But did you know you can also use it to test local, in-development sites? Aurelio De Rosa explains.
CSS “position: sticky” – Introduction and Polyfills
Aurelio De Rosa takes a look at some JavaScript solutions for sticky navigation, while introducing CSS's new position: sticky feature, along with some polyfills.
Getting Started with QUnit
This article introduces the QUnit testing framework. It also explains how the QUnit assertions work.
5 Little Known Details About jQuery Methods
This article explores five little known details about a few methods in the jQuery library.
3 New JavaScript APIs You May Want to Follow
This article looks at three new APIs that are still in early development.
5 JavaScript APIs to Empower Your Mobile Web Pages
We highlight 5 JavaScript APIs to empower your mobile web applications.
Introduction to the Resource Timing API
Aurelio introduces the HTML5 Resource timing API, which helps us collect timing information for various resources loaded locally or via third parties.
A Guide to the jQuery animate() Method
This article introduces some of the capabilities of the jQuery animate() method. Several basic animations are created for the reader to follow along.
Easily Improving jQuery Animations
This article compares jQuery and CSS based animations and explains how jQuery animations can be improved.
5 Grunt Tasks You Won’t Want to Miss!
This article covers five grunt tasks that are considered extremely noteworthy in the author's opinion.
5 Things I’ve Learned About Accessibility
5 tips to help you improve the accessibility of your web pages.
Introducing the Proximity API
Introducing the Proximity API. An HTML5 API that provides information about the distance between a smartphone and an object.
An Introduction to the Web Notifications API
This article provides an introduction to the web notifications API, which is used to let users know when something of note has occurred on a page.
Talking Web Pages and the Speech Synthesis API
This article introduces the Speech Synthesis API, and shows how it is used to make talking web pages.
10 HTML5 APIs Worth Looking Into
There are tons of new features in HTML5 that can help us build powerful web apps. This article discusses 10 of these, with details on browser support.
Introducing the Web Speech API
This article introduces the Web Speech API, which allows web applications to convert a user's voice into text.
Managing Gettext Translations on Shared Hosting
Learn how to force Apache to ignore cached gettext translations - the class described in this article helps you keep your translations fresh.