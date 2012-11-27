I'm a (full-stack) web and app developer with more than 5 years' experience programming for the web using HTML, CSS, Sass, JavaScript, and PHP. I'm an expert of JavaScript and HTML5 APIs but my interests include web security, accessibility, performance, and SEO. I'm also a regular writer for several networks, speaker, and author of the books jQuery in Action, third edition and Instant jQuery Selectors.
Aurelio's articles
Exploring the classList API
This article provides a survey of the classList API and shows how it is used to manipulate classes.
10 HTML Tags You May Not Be Using
Since HTML has evolved quite a bit in recent years, it's good to review some tags you may have forgotten about or maybe didn't know at all. Here are 10.
Managing Custom Data with the HTML5 Dataset API
This article explores HTML5 custom data attributes and the JavaScript dataset API.
An Introduction to the getUserMedia API
This article provides an introduction to the getUserMedia API. The article provides a working example of the API in action.
Discovering the User Timing API
The article explores the User Timing API and shows how it can be used to benchmark JavaScript code.
phpDay 2013: News and Highlights
Conferences play an important role in becoming a better developer. When you attend one, you have the chance to listen to experts and meet other developers.
Build a Currency Converter with jQuery Mobile and Cordova: 6
Build a Currency Converter with jQuery Mobile and Cordova: 5
Five PHP Functions That Would be Great in JavaScript
This article explores five useful functions which are native to PHP, but missing from the JavaScript core.
Build a Currency Converter with jQuery Mobile and Cordova: 4
Build a Currency Converter with jQuery Mobile and Cordova: 3
Extract an Excerpt from a WAV File
This article gives a brief overview of the WAV file format and explains the Audero Wav Extractor library which can be used to extract snippets of WAV files.
Build a Currency Converter with jQuery Mobile and Cordova: 2
Build a Currency Converter with jQuery Mobile and Cordova: 1
What to Expect From jQuery Mobile 1.3.0
Working with Cookies in jQuery
This article teaches readers how to manage cookies using the jQuery plugin jquery.cookie.
Creating a Flashing Text Effect with jQuery
This article teaches readers how to create a jQuery plugin featuring flashing text.
Customize Your jQuery Mobile Interface with Specialized Plugins
Creating a Polyline Using Geolocation and the Google Maps
This article shows the reader how to create a polyline on a map, using geolocation and the Google Maps API. A complete demo is also presented.
Build a Location-Based Mobile App With HTML5 & Javascript: 6
Build a Location-Based Mobile App With HTML5 & Javascript: 5
Getting Directions Using the Google Maps API
This article continues to examine Geolocation and the Google Maps API. This article focuses on getting directions between two locations using Google Maps.
Build a Location-Based Mobile App With HTML5 & Javascript: 4
What’s New in Zend Framework 2
Apart from the name, Zend Framework 2 is really a new project compared to the older version. Here's a brief overview of what's new in in ZF2.
Working with Geolocation and the Google Maps API
This article shows how the Google Maps API can be used to plot a user's physical location. This article assumes that the user understands Geolocation.
Build a Location-Based Mobile App With HTML5 & Javascript: 3
Build a Location-Based Mobile App With HTML5 & Javascript: 2
Build a Location-Based Mobile App With HTML5 & Javascript: 1
In this article, you'll learn how to build with HTML5 and popular Javascript libraries. We'll develop a mobile app purely through HTML5 and Javascript frameworks.
Sending Email with Swift Mailer
This article introduces you to Swift Mailer, a powerful, component-based library that let's you send emails easily from PHP through an OOP interface.
Build Lists and Popups in Minutes Using jQuery Mobile
