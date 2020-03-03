75 Zsh Commands, Plugins, Aliases and Tools
Programming
I spend a lot of my day in the terminal, and my shell of choice is Zsh — a highly customizable Unix shell that packs some very powerful features. As I’m a lazy developerTM, I’m always looking for ways to type less and to automate all the things. Luckily this is something that Zsh lends itself well to.
In this post, I’m going to share with you 75 commands, plugins, aliases and tools that will hopefully save you some keystrokes and make you more productive in your day-to-day work.
If you don’t have Zsh installed on your machine, then check out this post, where I show you how to get up and running.
15 Things Zsh Can Do out of the Box
Zsh shares a lot of handy features with Bash. None of the following are unique to Zsh, but they’re good to know nonetheless. I encourage you to start using the command line to perform operations such as those listed below. It might seem like more work than using a GUI at first, but once you get the hang of things, you’ll never look back.
- Entering
cdfrom anywhere on the file system will bring you straight back to your home directory.
- Entering
!!will bring up the last command. This is handy if a command fails because it needs admin rights. In this case you can type
sudo !!.
- You can use
&&to chain multiple commands. For example,
mkdir project && cd project && npm init -y.
- Conditional execution is possible using
||. For example,
git commit -m "whatever..." || echo "Commit failed".
- Using a
-pswitch with the
mkdircommand will allow you to create parent directories as needed. Using brace expansion reduces repetition. For example,
mkdir -p articles/jim/sitepoint/article{1,2,3}.
- Set environment variables on a per-command basis like so:
NODE_DEBUG=myapp node index.js. Or, on a per-session basis like so:
export NODE_DEBUG=myapp. You can check it was set by typing
echo $<variable-name>.
- Pipe the output of one command into a second command. For example,
cat /var/log/kern.log | lessto make a long log readable, or
history | grep sshto search for any history entries containing “ssh”.
- You can open files in your editor from the terminal. For example,
nano ~/.zshrc(nano),
subl ~/.zshrc(Sublime Text),
code ~/.zshrc(VS Code). If the file doesn’t exist, it will be created when you press Save in the editor.
- Navigation is an important skill to master. Don’t just rely on your arrow keys. For example, Ctrl + a will take you to the beginning of a line.
- Whereas Ctrl + e will take you to the end.
- You can use Ctrl + w to delete one word (backwards).
- Ctrl + u will remove everything from the cursor to the beginning of the line.
- Ctrl + k will clear everything from the cursor to the end of the line. These last three can be undone with Ctrl + y.
- You can copy text with Ctrl + Shift + c. This is much more elegant than right clicking and selecting Copy.
- Conversely, you can paste copied text with Ctrl + shift + v.
Try to commit those key combos to memory. You’ll be surprised at how often they come in handy.
15 Custom Aliases to Boost Your Productivity
Aliases are terminal shortcuts for regular commands. You can add them to your
~/.zshrc file, then reload your terminal (using
source ~/.zshrc) for them to take effect.
The syntax for declaring a (simple) alias is as follows:
alias [alias-name]='[command]'
Aliases are great for often-used commands, long commands, or commands with a hard-to-remember syntax. Here are some of the ones I use on a regular basis:
- A
myipalias, which prints your current public IP address to the terminal:
alias myip='curl http://ipecho.net/plain; echo'.
- A
distroalias to output information about your Linux distribution:
alias distro='cat /etc/*-release'.
- A
reloadalias, as I can never seem to remember how to reload my terminal:
alias reload='source ~/.zshrc'.
- An
undo-git-resetalias:
alias undo-git-reset-head="git reset 'HEAD@{1}'". This reverts the effects of running
git reset HEAD~.
- An alias to update package lists:
alias sapu='sudo apt-get update'.
- An alias to rerun the previous command with
sudo:
alias ffs='sudo !!'.
- Because I’m lazy, I have aliased
yto the
yarncommand:
alias y='yarn'. This means I can clone a repo, then just type y to pull in all the dependencies. I learned this one from Scott Tolinski on Syntax.
- Not one of the ones I use, but this alias blows away the
node_modulesfolder and removes the
package-lock.jsonfile, before reinstalling a project’s dependencies:
alias yolo='rm -rf node_modules/ && rm package-lock.json && yarn install'. As you probably know, yolo stands for You Only Live Once.
- An alias to open my
.zshrcfile for editing:
alias zshconfig='subl $HOME/.zshrc'.
- An alias to update the list of Ruby versions rbenv can install:
alias update-available-rubies='cd ~/.rbenv/plugins/ruby-build && git pull'
- An alias to kick off a server in your current directory (no npm packages required):
alias server='python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000'.
- You can also create an alias to open documentation in your browser:
alias npmhelp='firefox https://github.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/tree/master/plugins/npm'.
- A global alias to pipe a command’s output to
less:
alias -g L='| less'. You can use it like so:
cat production.log L.
- A global alias to pipe a command’s output to
grep:
alias -g G='| grep'. You can use it like so:
history G ssh.
- You can also use functions to create aliases. The following (taken from here) creates an alias that adds, commits, and pushes code to GitHub:
bash
function acp() {
git add .
git commit -m "$1"
git push
}
There are lots of places to find more ideas for aliases online. For example, this Hacker News discussion, or this post on command line productivity with Zsh.
15 Cool Things You Can Do with (Oh My) Zsh
Oh My Zsh is a community-driven framework for managing your Zsh configuration and comes bundled with thousands of helpful functions, helpers, plugins and themes. If you’re going to make the Z shell your daily driver, you should really install Oh My Zsh.
Here are fifteen useful things Oh My Zsh can do for you:
- The
takecommand will create a new directory and change into it.
take my-projectreplaces
mkdir my-project && cd my-project.
zsh_statswill give you a list of the top 20 commands and how many times they’ve been run.
- Oh My Zsh simplifies navigating your file system. For example,
..is an alias for
cd ...
- In the same way,
...moves you up two directories,
....moves you up three, and
.....moves you up four.
- You can omit the
cdwhen navigating. Typing
/, for example, will take you straight to your filesystem root.
- Partial matching is also supported. For example, typing
/h/j/Deand pressing TAB, then Return, takes me to
/home/jim/Desktop/.
rdis an alias for
rmdirand
mdis an alias for
mkdir -p.
- You can type
dto list the last used directories from a terminal session.
- You can then navigate to any of these using
cd -n, where
nis the directory number.
- Tab completion is another great feature. For example, typing
ls -and pressing TAB will list all of the command’s options, along with a helpful description of what they do. This also works for
cap,
rake,
ssh, and
kill.
- Typing
aliaslists all of your current aliases.
- With globbing (a Zsh feature), you can list files with a particular extension. For example,
ls *.htmlwill list all HTML files in the current directory. To include subdirectories, change to:
ls **/*.html.
- Glob qualifiers allow you to select types of files by using flags. For example,
ls -l **/*(.x)will find all executable files in the current directory and all sub-directories.
- You can search for files by date modified. For example,
ls *(m-7)will list all files modified within the last week.
- You can search for files by size. For example,
ls *(Lm+1)will find all files with a size larger than 1MB.
Using Plugins for Fun and Profit
Oh My Zsh ships with a lot of plugins. You should look through these and invest some time learning those that will help your workflow.
Here are three plugins I regularly use, that provide a ton of handy shortcuts and aliases.
10 Nifty Git Aliases
The git plugin provides many aliases and several useful functions. Why not go through these and attempt to memorize your top ten? Here are the ones I use most often.
gis a handy alias for
git. This means you can type things like
g clone <whatever>instead of
git clone <whatever>. Might only be two keystrokes, but they soon add up.
gaais an alias for
git add all. I use this one all the time.
gbis an alias for
git branch, which will list all of the branches in the current repo and show you which one you’re on.
gcbis an alias for
git checkout -b, the command that allows you to create a new branch.
gcmis an alias for
git checkout master. This returns you to the master branch.
gdcais an alias for
git diff --cached. This allows you to diff any files you’ve staged for commit.
gfis an alias for
git fetch.
gmis an alias for
git merge.
gpis an alias for
git push. To sync a fork of a repo, you could do:
gf upstream,
gm upstream/master, followed by
gp.
glogis an alias for
git log --oneline --decorate --graph, which will give you a pretty git branch graph.
10 Handy npm Aliases
The npm plugin provides completion as well a bunch of useful aliases.
npmgis an alias for
npm install --global, which you can use to install dependencies globally on your system. For example,
npmg nodemon.
npmSis an alias for
npm install --save, which you use to install dependencies and add them to the
dependenciessection of your
package.json. Note that, as of npm 5.0.0, this is the default when running
npm i <package>.
npmDis an alias for
npm install --save-dev, which you use to install dependencies and add them to the
devDependenciessection of your
package.json.
npmOis an alias for
npm outdated, which will check the registry to see if any (or, specific) installed packages are currently outdated.
npmLis an alias for
npm list, which will list installed packages.
npmL0is an alias for
npm list --depth=0, which lists top-level packages. This is especially useful for seeing which modules are installed globally without flooding your terminal with a huge dependency tree:
npmL0 -g.
npmstis an alias for
npm run start, an npm script often used to start an application.
npmtis an alias for
npm run test, which, as you might guess, is used to run your tests.
npmRis an alias for
npm run. On its own, this command will list all of a project’s available npm scripts, along with a description of what they do. Used in conjunction with a script name, it will run that script, For example,
npmR build.
npmIis an alias for
npm init. This will ask you a bunch of questions, then create a
package.jsonbased on your answers. Use the
-yflag to automate the process. For example,
npmI -y.
10 Time-saving Rails/Rake Aliases
This plugin adds completion for the Ruby on Rails framework and the Rake program, as well as some aliases for logs and environment variables.
rcis an alias for
rails console, which allows you to interact with your Rails app from the CLI.
rdcis an alias for
rake db:create, which (unless
RAILS_ENVis set) creates the development and test databases for your app.
rddis an alias for
rake db:drop, which drops your app’s development and test databases.
rdmis an alias for
rake db:migrate, which will run any pending database migrations.
rdsis an alias for
rake db:seed, which runs the
db/seeds.rbfile to populate your development database with data.
rgenis an alias for
rails generate, which will generate boilerplate code. For example:
rgen scaffold item name:string description:text.
rgmis an alias for
rails generate migration, which will generate a database migration. For example:
rgm add_description_to_products description:string.
rris an alias for
rake routes, which list all of an app’s defined routes.
rrgis an alias for
rake routes | grep, which will allow you to list and filter the defined routes. For example,
rrg user.
rsis an alias for
rails server, which launches the Rails default web server.
Additional Resources
The main job of the plugins listed above is to provide aliases to often-used commands. Please be aware that there are lots more plugins out there that augment your shell with additional functionality.
Here are four of my favorites:
- sudo allows you to easily prefix your current or previous commands with
sudoby pressing ESC twice.
- autosuggestions suggests commands as you type based on history and completions. If the suggestion is the one you’re looking for, press the → key to accept it. A real time saver!
- command-not-found: if a command isn’t recognized in the
$PATH, this will use Ubuntu’s command-not-found package to find it or suggest spelling mistakes.
- z is a handy plugin that builds a list of your most frequent and recent folders (it calls these “frecent”) and allows you to jump to them with one command.
And don’t forget, if you spend a lot of time in the terminal, it’s worth investing some effort in making it visually appealing. Luckily, Oh My Zsh ships with a whole bunch of themes for you to choose from. My pick of the bunch is Agnoster.
You can find out more about themes in my article 10 Zsh Tips & Tricks: Configuration, Customization & Usage.
Conclusion
So there we have it: 75 Zsh commands, plugins, aliases and tools. I hope you’ve learned a trick or two along the way, and I encourage you to get out of your GUIs and into the terminal. It’s easier than it looks and a great way to boost your productivity.
Currently I work for SitePoint as editor of their JavaScript hubs and technical editor for various books
