Data Serialization Comparison: JSON, YAML, BSON, MessagePack
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero compares the data serialization options of JSON, YAML, BSON and MessagePack, weighing up their pros and cons, ease of use and performance.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev introduces Grav, an open-source, flat-file CMS powered by PHP, Twig, YAML and Markdown.
By Gareth Redfern,
Gareth Redfern introduces Statamic, a full-featured, flat-file CMS for creating sophisticated, fully version-controlled websites without a database.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White explains RAML, the RESTful API Modeling Language, which you can use to scaffold, test, mock and document your API endpoints.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel steps away from SASS for a minute to show you how to build a YAML powered non-developer-friendly ad manager in Symfony 2.