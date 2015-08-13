Developing a WordPress REST API App: Getting Started
By Tom Ewer,
This introductory article is part one in a tutorial series taking non-technical users through the building of a WordPress REST API app using React.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to create a WordPress plugin that makes use of the Vue.js library, creating a shortcode that can be used to display a Vue component in posts and pages that fetches and displays the latest posts every five seconds.
By Maria Ansari,
Maria Ansari explores WordPress with the Internet of Things (IoT) and how our websites can communicate with devices to make the IOT WordPress-smart.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess explores the new key features in WordPress 4.4, as well as what you need to know when upgrading your WordPress site.
By Scott Bolinger,
Scott Bollinger shares three options available to easily create a mobile app with WordPress, reviewing the pros and cons of each approach.
By Ben Shadle,
Ben Shadle explores the WordPress REST API (WP API), looking at extensibility, limitations, installation instructions, use cases and example API requests.