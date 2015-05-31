web summit 2015

Video: The Edge Rendering Engine Makes the Web Just Work
By Ophelie Lechat,
In developing Edge, Microsoft has made thousands of changes to jettison the legacy of the past and to improve support for the web of today and tomorrow.
By Ophelie Lechat,
In developing Edge, Microsoft has made thousands of changes to jettison the legacy of the past and to improve support for the web of today and tomorrow.
By Ophelie Lechat,
In Windows 10, we will provide solutions for interoperability with the modern Web and compatibility with legacy Web technologies. In this talk, Candice Quadros explores how we’re making it easy for customers moving from earlier versions of Windows and IE or relying on legacy technologies to move forward to Windows 10 with confidence.
By Ophelie Lechat,
This talk by Brian Terlson will cover the architectural changes made to the Chakra JavaScript engine in order to improve its agility and interoperability.
By Ophelie Lechat,
In this talk by Kevin Hill and Kiril Seksenov, learn to bring your website experience into the Windows Store on top of the new web rendering engine.