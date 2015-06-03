Video: Microsoft Edge and IE11 for IT Professionals
Microsoft Tech
In Windows 10, we will provide solutions for interoperability with the modern Web and compatibility with legacy Web technologies. In this talk, Candice Quadros explores how we’re making it easy for customers moving from earlier versions of Windows and IE or relying on legacy technologies to move forward to Windows 10 with confidence.
This presentation was filmed at Microsoft’s Web Summit 2015 conference.
