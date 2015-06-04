Video: The Edge Rendering Engine Makes the Web Just Work
Microsoft Tech
In developing Edge, Microsoft has made literally thousands of changes to jettison the legacy of the past and to dramatically improve support for the web of today and tomorrow. In this talk by Jacob Rossi, you’ll learn about the new capabilities available and what this means for web developers everywhere.
Jacob’s audio takes a few seconds to kick in, but it does eventually work!
This presentation was filmed at Microsoft’s Web Summit 2015 conference.
