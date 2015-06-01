Video: Chakra, The JS Engine that Powers Microsoft Edge
Microsoft Tech
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
This talk by Brian Terlson will cover the architectural changes made to the Chakra JavaScript engine in order to improve its agility and interoperability, performance enhancements that make your code run screamingly fast, language enhancements that will make your apps more scalable and maintainable, and some capabilities coming to Chakra in the near future.
This presentation was filmed at Microsoft’s Web Summit 2015 conference.
Ophelie was Head of Content at SitePoint and SitePoint Premium. She also runs ophelielechat.com.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns