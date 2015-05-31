Video: Hosted Web Apps And Web Platform Innovations
Microsoft Tech
In this talk by Kevin Hill and Kiril Seksenov, learn to bring your website experience into the Windows Store on top of the new web rendering engine. Leverage your web workflows to develop and deploy code on your server and access native Windows APIs. Learn how to mix and match server code with local client code. Hear the latest on cross-platform Cordova applications support on Windows 10. Bring your website URL and build apps live!
This presentation was filmed at Microsoft’s Web Summit 2015 conference.
