Build Cross-Platform Android and iOS UIs with Xamarin Forms
By Ariel Ben Horesh,
Xamarin is a cross-platform development solution for creating Android and iOS apps. Ariel Ariel Ben Horesh looks at it's form component for creating UIs.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how to keep your Windows Phone app users up to date with notifications .
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles highlights some of his favorite Visual Studio extensions to make web programming easier.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how XAML controls in Visual Studio can help beginner programmers create Windows Phone apps.
By David Rousset,
Microsoft’s David Rousset explains how to test and debug WebGL & HTML5 mobile experiences with Visual Studio emulators.
By Michael Oneppo,
Microsoft's Michael Oneppo goes through what it takes to build a simple web game in an hour, using Visual Studio and ASP.NET
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to run Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi and use it to control a pair of servos.