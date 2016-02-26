Founder of CodeValue, developer, architect and consultant specializing in Mobile (iOS, Android, Windows and Xamarin) and Web technologies. Ariel is active in the .NET community and runs the local Israeli .NET developers user group. Ariel Loves to code, talk about code, and write about code. When he is not coding, Ariel has been known to travel around the world, chasing tranquility and beauty.
Ariel's articles
Getting Started with Microsoft Band SDK
By Ariel Ben Horesh,
Ariel looks at connecting up the Microsoft Band SDK to various app platforms including iOS, Android and the Universal Windows Platform.
Build Cross-Platform Android and iOS UIs with Xamarin Forms
By Ariel Ben Horesh,
Xamarin is a cross-platform development solution for creating Android and iOS apps. Ariel Ariel Ben Horesh looks at it's form component for creating UIs.