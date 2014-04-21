CSS Layouts: Grids, Regions and @Supports, with Jen Simmons
Tim and David are joined by Jen Simmons, Designer Advocate at Mozilla, award-winning podcaster and regular conference presenter.
Tim, David and Alex discuss writing popular articles, pushing web technologies to the limit, and tips for designers looking for a web career..
Hosts Tim and David discuss the meaning of “Versioning”, the future of web technologies, and their visions for the future of the Versioning Show.
Tim and David talk with Mat Marquis, a web designer well known for his work on responsive images, the Boston Globe redesign, and CSS container queries.
Tim and David speak with Craig Buckler about writing for the web, how the web has changed over time, and the best technologies to focus on in 2016.
We're excited to launch our new podcast: The Versioning Show, featuring the most interesting people who create the web.
By Kyle Vermeulen,
SitePoint product manager Kyle Vermeulen offers three key tips for making user testing valuable, based on the experience of developing Versioning.
By Adam Roberts,
Versioning editor Adam Roberts explains how the project went from an idea, to a popular email newsletter, to a new curation community.
By Tobias Günther,
Tobias Günther explains the concept of "diffs" when using version control to track modifications to your code base.
By Adam Roberts,
Versioning is a daily email, short and sweet, filled with links to the most important and interesting stuff we've found on the web. It's mainly focused on the web dev world, but we do mix it up with links to more general - but still interesting - stuff.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces you to Ladder - a database versioning tool which lets you version control your database changes through migration files