Testing Frenzy – Can We BDD Test the Units?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at Peridot - a testing suite with a different approach. Can we BDD test our units? Should we?
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter takes an introductory look at atoum - an alternative to PHPUnit with an interesting twist
By Claudio Ribeiro,
We use tests to test our code. But... how do we test our tests? Let's take a look at Humbug: a mutation testing framework!
By Reza Lavarian,
Did you miss the PHPUnit 5 train? Hop on board and find out what's new!
By Vitalij Mik,
Vitalij Mik goes through a from-scratch UseCase implementation to demonstrate Clean Code Architecture and Test Driven Development on a Guestbook app!
By Jani Hartikainen,
Jani Hartikainen explains how to deal with promises in unit tests using Mocha and Chai as the base and showing promise-related patterns that occur in tests.
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran continues to discuss how to test AngularJS-based projects by teaching you how to test directives.
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Romero demonstrates interactive debugging with PsySH - a REPL for PHP you can embed in your apps!