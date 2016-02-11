Hello, Laravel? Communicating with PHP through SMS!
By Christopher Thomas,
In part 2 of this popular series, we convert a voice-operated Laravel weather forecast app into an SMS-powered one! Join us as we expand PHP's horizons!
By Christopher Thomas,
Let's design a Laravel application and integrate it with Twilio so users can make phone calls to the number and get weather forecasts - no data required!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how to add 2FA to a Laravel app - make sure your users can log in securely by adding an SMS layer!
By Lantre Barr,
Add video communication to your site. In this tutorial, Lantre Barr looks at how to create real-time video WebRTC applications by utilizing the Twilio API.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta walks through building an SMS appointment reminder app with Node.js, using the Google Calendar and Twilio APIs.