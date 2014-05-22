software development

4 Most High-Demand Skillsets for Remote Jobs
By Joshua Kraus,
Looking to leave offices behind for good? These four skillsets will put you on the high demand side of the remote job market.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez guides software developers on how to ensure the best possible deal from salary negotiations.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba presents three DevOps tools, and considers the benefits and challenges of switching to a DevOps culture.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko outlines the Blue-Green deployment methodology, and explains how you can put it into practice with AppFog.
By kaziz,
For programmers, time tracking is an essential habit that can boost your productivity--and your income. This guide shows you how to get started.
By Tobias Günther,
Tobias Günther explains the concept of "diffs" when using version control to track modifications to your code base.