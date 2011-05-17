How to Test Your JavaScript with Selenium WebDriver and Mocha
By Dimos Koromilas,
Learn to write functional JavaScript tests with Selenium WebDriver 3, Mocha and Node.js.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris explains what snapshot testing is on some ReactJS code, before applying it to PHP and giving you something to think about when you close this tab!
By Vasily Strelyaev,
Vasily Strelyaev introduces TestCafe, a new, open-source Node.js-based end-to-end testing framework for web apps.
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj demonstrates Laravel Dusk - a browser testing tool designed for testing your apps in full - including UI and JavaScript!
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel introduces JavaScript functional testing and demonstrates how it can ensure that an application works as expected from a user’s perspective.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces the Web Driver API integration with PHPUnit by utilizing Facebook's Webdriver for PHP to simulate a browser and automate it
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie demonstrates the use of Selenium for acceptance testing and browser automation in tandem with PHPUnit
By Vasu K,
By Xavier Shay,