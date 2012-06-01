Browser Trends August 2014: Massive Mobile Migration
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his regular look at the web browser usage charts provided by StatCounter. The desktop market may be in a summer slump but mobile is moving fast.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his regular look at the web browser usage charts provided by StatCounter. The desktop market may be in a summer slump but mobile is moving fast.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes another look at the browser usage charts from StatCounter. Chrome grabbed the headlines recently but iOS devices are enjoying a summer surge.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his monthly glance at the browser usage charts provided by StatCounter. Can any vendor counteract Chrome's meteoric rise?
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes another glance at the StatCounter browser usage charts. The past few months were stable so why has Chrome enjoyed another sudden growth spurt?
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his monthly look at the StatCounter browser usage charts. Have we reached an equilibrium point where no vendor can disrupt the market?
By Craig Buckler,
Browser usage charts provided by StatCounter. Chrome makes a big jump in mobile usage, while IE continues to drop overall across almost all versions.
By Craig Buckler,
Our February 2014 report on browser trends on desktop, mobile, and tablets.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,