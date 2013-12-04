Browser Trends December 2013: Blink Browsers Bite Back

Internet Explorer has been on an upward surge since July and last month was no exception. But the browser market rarely remains still so let’s check StatCounter’s latest figures…

Worldwide Browser Statistics October 2013 to November 2013

The following table shows browser usage movements during the past month.

Browser October November change relative IE (all) 28.94% 27.29% -1.65% -5.70% IE11 0.13% 1.47% +1.34% +1,030.80% IE10 12.44% 11.10% -1.34% -10.80% IE9 5.99% 5.29% -0.70% -11.70% IE8 9.56% 8.65% -0.91% -9.50% IE7 0.59% 0.50% -0.09% -15.30% IE6 0.23% 0.28% +0.05% +21.70% Chrome 40.45% 41.95% +1.50% +3.70% Firefox 18.09% 18.13% +0.04% +0.20% Safari 8.53% 8.48% -0.05% -0.60% Opera 1.12% 1.14% +0.02% +1.80% Others 2.87% 3.01% +0.14% +4.90%

Worldwide Browser Statistics November 2012 to November 2013

The following table shows browser usage movements during the past twelve months:

Browser November 2012 November 2013 change relative IE (all) 31.22% 27.29% -3.93% -12.60% IE11 0.00% 1.47% +1.47% n/a IE10 0.29% 11.10% +10.81% +3,727.60% IE9 17.65% 5.29% -12.36% -70.00% IE8 12.00% 8.65% -3.35% -27.90% IE7 0.87% 0.50% -0.37% -42.50% IE6 0.41% 0.28% -0.13% -31.70% Chrome 35.78% 41.95% +6.17% +17.20% Firefox 22.36% 18.13% -4.23% -18.90% Safari 7.84% 8.48% +0.64% +8.20% Opera 1.40% 1.14% -0.26% -18.60% Others 1.40% 3.01% +1.61% +115.00%

The tables show market share estimates for desktop browsers. The ‘change’ column is the absolute increase or decrease in market share. The ‘relative’ column indicates the proportional change, i.e. 15.3% of IE7 users switched browsers last month. There are several caveats so I recommend you read How Browser Market Share is Calculated.

It’s becoming a two-horse race. Chrome had its biggest jump since April with a 1.5% rise. The majority of users migrated from Internet Explorer (in reality, the situation is a little more complex). I suspected this could owe much to Thanksgiving in the US: Chrome does better during weekends and holidays while IE increases on work days. However, Chrome’s US rise was replicated in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Oceania.

It wasn’t all bad for Microsoft — there are ten times more IE11 users than there were at the start of the November. That said, IE10 dropped as fast as IE11 grew so it’s primarily those upgrading. The good news for developers is IE8 is starting to fall again. However, the browser will be resilient while XP usage remains strong.

Firefox, Safari and Opera barely moved. Opera 15+ is now used by 0.42% of the market or a third of all Opera users. I doubt the other two-thirds will consider upgrading until the feature set approaches that of Opera 12.

Mobile Browser Usage

Mobile web usage increased to a record-breaking 20.04% of all web activity during November. One in five web visits is now from a mobile device.

The top mobile browsing applications:

Mobile Browser October November change relative Android 25.62% 26.69% +1.07% +4.20% iPhone 19.18% 20.19% +1.01% +5.30% Opera Mini/Mobile 24.03% 16.51% -7.52% -31.30% UC Browser 10.45% 11.56% +1.11% +10.60% Nokia Browser 5.84% 7.06% +1.22% +20.90% Chrome 4.77% 6.30% +1.53% +32.10% Blackberry 2.87% 3.21% +0.34% +11.80% Others 7.24% 8.48% +1.24% +17.10%

The Android version of Chrome had an amazing month and looks set to overtake Nokia in December.

Last month’s weird 7% Opera increase has been reversed. StatCounter reported a spike in Opera-generated traffic on 26 September — it appears to be legitimate rather than bot-related, but there’s no known explanation. Unless you know otherwise…