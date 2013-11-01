Browser Trends November 2013: Ongoing IE Increases

Internet Explorer usage increased by 4% during the past couple of months and September saw the largest jump for any browser since StatCounter began. Is the trend continuing in the latest figures…?

Worldwide Browser Statistics September 2013 to October 2013

The following table shows browser usage movements during the past month.

Browser September October change relative IE (all) 28.54% 28.94% +0.40% +1.40% IE11 0.00% 0.13% +0.13% n/a IE10 12.19% 12.44% +0.25% +2.10% IE9 5.93% 5.99% +0.06% +1.00% IE8 9.54% 9.56% +0.02% +0.20% IE7 0.65% 0.59% -0.06% -9.20% IE6 0.23% 0.23% +0.00% +0.00% Chrome 40.88% 40.45% -0.43% -1.10% Firefox 18.37% 18.09% -0.28% -1.50% Safari 8.51% 8.53% +0.02% +0.20% Opera 1.14% 1.12% -0.02% -1.80% Others 2.56% 2.87% +0.31% +12.10%

Worldwide Browser Statistics October 2012 to October 2013

The following table shows browser usage movements during the past twelve months:

Browser October 2012 October 2013 change relative IE (all) 32.08% 28.94% -3.14% -9.80% IE11 0.00% 0.13% +0.13% n/a IE10 0.00% 12.44% +12.44% n/a IE9 17.95% 5.99% -11.96% -66.60% IE8 12.66% 9.56% -3.10% -24.50% IE7 0.98% 0.59% -0.39% -39.80% IE6 0.49% 0.23% -0.26% -53.10% Chrome 34.83% 40.45% +5.62% +16.10% Firefox 22.32% 18.09% -4.23% -19.00% Safari 7.81% 8.53% +0.72% +9.20% Opera 1.63% 1.12% -0.51% -31.30% Others 1.33% 2.87% +1.54% +115.80%

The tables show market share estimates for desktop browsers. The ‘change’ column is the absolute increase or decrease in market share. The ‘relative’ column indicates the proportional change, i.e. 9.2% of IE7 users switched browsers last month. There are several caveats so I recommend you read How Browser Market Share is Calculated.

While October was less dramatic, IE was the only browser to make gains other than a tiny increase for Safari. IE is still down by 3% over the past year but it seems Microsoft is enticing users back from Google and Mozilla.

IE11 was released with the Windows 8.1 upgrade in mid-October and currently holds a tiny 0.13% market share. That’s certain to increase rapidly when it’s released for Windows 7. There’s no official statement from Microsoft but, since we’re in the eleventh month, what date would be ideal for an IE11 Windows 7 release?…

Overall, the chart was remarkably stable. Chrome 30 and Firefox 25 were released during October but neither could stop 1% of those users migrating elsewhere. Safari and Opera fluctuated but neither have been able to impact the big three.

One final point: Amazon’s Silk browser on the Kindle accounts for 0.16% of all users. I thought it would have been more dominant by now.

Mobile Browser Usage

Mobile web usage increased to 19.71% of all web activity during October — the highest since StatCounter’s records began.

The top mobile browsing applications:

Mobile Browser September October change relative Android 28.18% 25.62% -2.56% -9.10% iPhone 21.04% 19.18% -1.86% -8.80% Opera Mini/Mobile 16.62% 24.03% +7.41% +44.60% UC Browser 11.80% 10.45% -1.35% -11.40% Nokia Browser 6.58% 5.84% -0.74% -11.20% Chrome 4.63% 4.77% +0.14% +3.00% Blackberry 3.10% 2.87% -0.23% -7.40% Others 8.05% 7.24% -0.81% -10.10%

This looks very odd. I doubt Opera increased more than 7% in one month, but that’s what StatCounter is showing? Either it’s a quirky blip or the data collection/analysis methods have changed.

Remember that all web statistics are based on an unstable tower of assumptions. Always approach figures with a healthy dose of skepticism!