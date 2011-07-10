How to Use JSON Data Fields in MySQL Databases
By Craig Buckler,
MySQL 5.7+ InnoDB databases and PostgreSQL 9.2+ support JSON document types in a single field. We explore the MySQL 8.0 JSON implementation in more detail.
By James Wright,
Here's everything you need to know about building microservices with Deno, Reno (a thin routing library for Deno), and PostgreSQL.
By Scott Arciszewski,
Scott explains how we can have a secure, encrypted, and hack-proof database, but still use normal SELECT and search queries on it. Interesting stuff!
By David Bush,
David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database by yourself.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth shows you how to make autocompletion awesome using trigram search functionality in Rails and PostgreSQL.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth Kumar shows you how to speed up your expensive SQL queries using materialized views with PostgreSQL and Rails.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren looks at a relatively new suite of DB tools - Valentina - and gives you his opinion on it.
By Craig Buckler,
A short tutorial of two powerful database features: triggers and events. When should and shouldn't they be used?