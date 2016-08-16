Taking Responsive Web Design Beyond the Visual
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Chris Ward, a technical writer, blogger and web developer.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Sarah Drasner, a teacher, author, consultant and staff writer at CSS-Tricks.
By Alex Walker, Ben Newton,
Getting paid for your design talents in equity is romantic – but rarely actually pays off. But what if you happened to design the Facebook logo?
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Lara Schenck, a freelance web consultant and educator.
By Alex Walker, Ben Newton,
True North Design Podcast: Ben Newton talks to the Atlassian Design Team about how design – and the teams behind it – can successfully scale.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Donovan Hutchinson, a developer, teacher and proprietor of CSSanimation.rocks.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David talk with Luke Hay, a user experience professional and author.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Azat Mardan, a software engineer, author, teacher, Node expert and Paleo enthusiast.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Jason Lengstorf, a developer and designer at IBM.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Tim Holman, a web experimenter and member of the CodePen team.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Joni Trythall joins the Versioning Show to discuss learning HTML, CSS and SVG, sharing code, teaching, writing, and facing your fears.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Sherry Walling, a licensed clinical psychologist with a special interest in technology-related issues.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, David and Tim are joined by Guy Routledge, a front-end developer, teacher, and presenter of SitePoint’s AtoZ CSS video series.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Glenn Goodrich, aka Ruprict, a developer by day and SitePoint's Ruby Channel editor by night.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
David and Tim are joined by Hampton Catlin, creator of Sass, Haml and other tools and services such as Wikipedia Mobile, Tritium and Moovweb.
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this one-on-one episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David talk about humility, curiosity, discipline and the other qualities of a good developer.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, David and Tim are joined by Ethan Marcotte, a well-known designer who coined the term Responsive Web Design.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Christian Heilmann, well-known developer, speaker, author and Developer Evangelist at Microsoft.
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this episode, David and Tim discuss diversity in tech with Nicole Sanchez, the Vice President of Social Impact at GitHub.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this one-on-one episode, Tim and David discuss the ins and outs of job interviews in the web industry and getting a web development job.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Rachel Andrew, co-creator of Perch CMS and leading expert on CSS Grid Layouts.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Vitaly Friedman, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Smashing Magazine.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Alex Fitzpatrick, Deputy Tech Editor for Time Magazine.
By Maria Ansari,
Maria Ansari shares everything you need to know to get started podcasting with WordPress, as well as some of the best plugins to use.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
A one-on-one episode discussing software longevity, project organization, progressive enhancement, software identity and web ghost towns (#webGhostTown).
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Miriam Suzanne, best known for Susy, a responsive layout toolkit for Sass.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David are joined by Ken Wheeler, a Formidable JavaScript programmer well known for open-source projects like Slick Carousel.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David are joined by Jen Simmons, Designer Advocate at Mozilla, award-winning podcaster and regular conference presenter.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
