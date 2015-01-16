What’s New and Exciting in PHP 7.1?
By Younes Rafie,
Younes quickly goes through some of the most exciting PHP 7.1 updates - come see what's new in this not-major-not-minor new version!
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt revises his previous implementation of the range operator in PHP and improves on it with some much needed extra functionality
Thomas Punt implements the range operator in PHP - come along and learn how to hack the internals of your favorite programming language!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In December of 2015, we put out a survey asking you what you liked or disliked about our PHP channel. Now, let's look at the results!
See how easy it is to set up PHP 7 servers with both Laravel Forge and a manual DigitalOcean setup!
2015 was epic for the PHP channel at SitePoint - but we've got an even bigger appetite for 2016. Help us improve by filling out a short survey!
Learn about PHP 7 - its new features, its performance upgrades, places to host it, how to develop with it locally, and more
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo takes a look at the new randomness functions in PHP 7, compares them to "rand", and introduces alternatives for older PHP versions.
By Jasmine Elias,
SitePoint community head Jasmine Elias shows off the best of the SitePoint forums for the week, including a look at nasal interfaces.
In this recap post, Bruno Skvorc lists some of the most important and most relevant resources for getting started with PHP7.
Community Manager Jasmine Elias covers the latest on SitePoint Forums in "On Our Radar". The week with highlight.js, linux, form functions and PHP7.
Bruno Skvorc explains how to use TDD (test driven development) to jumpstart your new PHP package's development. Dive into professional workflow, now!
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at the state of client-side frameworks, Swift's rapid rise in popularity and Mozilla's new OS
Younes Rafie continues his foray into OctoberCMS development by showing you how to build a widget plugin from scratch.
Bruno Skvorc shows you the best way to get started developing new PHP packages with the help of The PHP League and a friendly checklist
PHP 7 is well on its way, and some of the changes are upsetting a wide range of people. Do you endorse PHP 7's direction, or are you one to condemn it?