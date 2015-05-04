Connecting LIFX Light Bulbs to the IoT Using IFTTT
Web
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to control your LIFX smart light bulbs using IFTTT, the Jawbone UP24 and the IFTTT ESPN channel.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to control your LIFX smart light bulbs using IFTTT, the Jawbone UP24 and the IFTTT ESPN channel.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to create an Arduino based remote control for Mac OSX using Node.js, johnny-five and AppleScript.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring web APIs into the virtual reality world using Google Cardboard, JavaScript and three.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display a Web API on an Arduino based LCD display using Node.js and johnny-five.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how to connect up Web APIs and the Internet of Things to the Unity Game Engine.