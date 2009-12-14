Create Offline Web Apps Using Service Workers & PouchDB
By Artem Tabalin,
Artem Tabalin teaches you to build offline web apps using Service Workers for client-side caching and PouchDB to store data locally and sync to a server DB.
By Ritesh Kumar,
In this tutorial Ritesh Kumar shows how the network intercepting feature of Service Workers works, making a website that runs even when the user is offline.
By Tim Evko,
Native mobile apps require storage space, an internet connection, and often need several data-heavy updates. Tim Evko says we should adopt web apps instead.
By Tiffany Brown,
This article shows how PouchDB can be used to create a note taking app that works even when an Internet connection is not available.
