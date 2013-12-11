Custom PDF Rendering in JavaScript with Mozilla’s PDF.Js
By Imran Latif,
Take control of rendering PDF documents in the browser. Imran Latif introduces PDF.js as a flexible solution for custom PDF rendering with JavaScript.
By Imran Latif,
Take control of rendering PDF documents in the browser. Imran Latif introduces PDF.js as a flexible solution for custom PDF rendering with JavaScript.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi covers the details of the latest WebVR 1.0 API Draft Proposal by the WebVR development community.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi explores the connected device projects Mozilla are moving into after Firefox OS' pivot into the Internet of Things.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the new features coming in Firefox OS 2.5 for developers and hopes they will tempt more developers to the platform.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi reviews Firefox 40's new performance tools, optimizations for Windows 10, malware protection and add-on signing.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks back on a rollercoaster few months for Mozilla and Firefox OS and discusses new developments, strategies and directions for the future.
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduces the Webmaker App, an open source Mozilla initiative that provides a simple interface for creating mobile applications via mobile.
By Craig Buckler,
Following bizarre US IE8 usage patterns in 2014, the browser market returned to normal. Chrome had a small increase but Opera is also attracting attention.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi takes a look at the latest version of Firefox, version 36, and the new developer goodies, including support for better Android debugging
By Elio Qoshi,
Logos talk loudly, so it's important that they are on point with your values and your message. Elio Qoshi takes us through the rebranding of Mozilla.
By Craig Buckler,
IE8 usage in the USA trebled during December 2014. Craig has analyzed the latest StatCounter numbers to discover whether the hike continued into the new year.
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant explains how Bugzilla can make zapping bugs a breeze.
By Craig Buckler,
Moziila released Firefox 35 on January 13, 2015. Few users will notice many changes but that's because all the new features are for web developers. Craig takes a look.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi reviews the year that was 2014 for Firefox OS and looks forward to 2015.
By Craig Buckler,
Welcome to 2015. Bizarrely, IE8 usage in the USA trebled during December. A statistical setback or something more sinister?
By Craig Buckler,
We take a year-end look at the web browser market. With all vendors losing out to Chrome, Craig asks whether the desktop version of Safari has a viable future.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at the many new and improved features in Firefox 34 and discusses the controversial switch from Google to Yahoo as the default search provider.
By Elio Qoshi,
Mozilla have created Appmaker to help people learn to code through a simple drag and drop interface. Elio Qoshi tells us more.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his regular look at the monthly web browser usage charts. Despite a small increase last month, IE usage has now dropped below one in five users.
By Paul Wilkins,
This week Paul Wilkins shows off the best links of the week, from Google's product strategy to lobotomized owls.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio looks at the major new features included in Firefox 33, with particular attention given to the WebIDE, the @media sidebar, and the event listener popup
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Firefox OS allows you to create apps with HTML and JavaScript and the same applies to games, lets create one with Ionic!
By Elio Qoshi,
Firefox OS 2.0 is set to introduce many new features, UI and design changes to the burgeoning OS, we take a tour through them.
By Craig Buckler,
Mozilla is placing a web editor directly inside the Firefox development tools. Craig discusses whether it's a great idea or a return to browser bloat?
By Aleksander Koko,
Want to know how to get started with Firefox OS app development? Read our introduction to Firefox OS app development to get you well on your way.
By Craig Buckler,
Firefox 29 has been released and it's the most significant upgrade to any browser in a long time. Craig looks at whether all the changes are for the best.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at the new features in the recently-released Firefox 28. End users may not get too excited, but Mozilla has shipped a few HTML5 goodies.
By Craig Buckler,
A review of new features in Firefox 27, including developer tools improvements and CSS upgrades.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,