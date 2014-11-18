learning coding

How to Find a Development Mentor
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Having a great development mentor can boost your progress, from helping you learn to code to getting a job. Find out how to find one.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Many people try learning JavaScript and then give up. Yaphi Berhanu looks at 9 common mistakes and gives you tips to overcome them and master JavaScript!
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu explains why trying to learn JavaScript by working on projects can be misguided, and offers tips on a better approach.
By Joshua Kraus,
Joshua Kraus speaks with two developers about learning to code, and starting to work in the field, after the age of 40.
By Simon Julian,
In this 3-part series, SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, writes on coding for kids, the experience in education currently, opportunities and potential issues.
By Elio Qoshi,
Mozilla have created Appmaker to help people learn to code through a simple drag and drop interface. Elio Qoshi tells us more.