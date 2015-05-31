Simon's articles
Things to remember in a stabilising Crypto market
By Simon Julian,
At the end of January 2018 cryptocurrencies big and small did what they've been doing for the past few years now and took a dive. The market went from an all-time high of around $USD830 billion to around $USD240 billion at the time of writing. This article touches on some things to remember as the market stabilises.
Adsense and AdWords – why use them?
By Simon Julian,
There are a lot of different ways that savvy people monetise the web, of which AdSense is only one. This article explores the good and bad of using Adsense and the Adwords platform and gives you an overview out of how to get the best out of them in the early days.
Three ways to grow your traffic and capture audience
By Simon Julian,
Three winning strategies for setting up Google Adsense
By Simon Julian,
IOST Community Hub launched!
By Simon Julian,
The successful launch of IOST testnet — Everest v0.5 triggered a huge response across the IOST community. IOST are excited to announce the official launch of the IOST Community Hub!
6 Javascript Projects – released June 2018
By Simon Julian,
This book presents six complete JavaScript projects; each taking advantage of modern JavaScript and its ecosystem. You’ll learn to build several different apps, and along the way you’ll pick up a ton of useful advice, tips, and techniques.
Modern JavaScript Tools & Skills – released June 2018
By Simon Julian,
This book outlines essential Javascript tools and skills that every modern JavaScript developer should know, including Babel, Webpack 4, Gulp.js, Axios and more.
Practical ES6, released June 2018
By Simon Julian,
Practical ES6 provides an introduction to many of the powerful new JavaScript language features that were introduced in ECMAScript 2015, as well as features introduced in ECMAScript 2016 and 2017. It also takes a look at the features planned for ECMAScript 2018 in this rapidly evolving language.
JavaScript: Best Practice, released June 2018
By Simon Julian,
There’s no doubt that the JavaScript ecosystem changes fast. Not only are new tools and frameworks introduced and developed at a rapid rate, the language itself has undergone big changes with the introduction of ES2015 (aka ES6). We’re aiming to minimize that confusion with this set of books on modern JavaScript
Adobe XD – Jump Start Book released May 2017
By Simon Julian,
Adobe’s new app, Experience Design CC (better known as Adobe XD) is the only design tool on the market today that allows you to design user interfaces, prototype interactions, and then export assets for development right out of the box.
Website help? Get your website up and running
By Simon Julian,
JavaScript: Novice to Ninja 2nd Edition – launched Sep 2017
By Simon Julian,
JavaScript is a must-have skill for all web developers. The second edition of JavaScript: Novice to Ninja is a fun, practical, and comprehensive guide to the modern usage of this deceptively powerful language.
SitePoint’s 2015 Christmas sale is ON!
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's 2015 Christmas sale is On!
Launching SitePoint’s student accounts
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint has launched a new initiative focused on providing subsidised, low-cost accounts for students
Big News: Introducing SitePoint Premium
By Simon Julian,
Today, we’re proud to announce SitePoint Premium, a membership subscription for web developers.
6 Reasons Why Your Child (and Mine!) Should Learn to Code
By Simon Julian,
Sitepoint's CEO, Simon Julian, puts forward a view on why kids learning to code is incredibly beneficial and ultimately rewarding in many ways
CEO Blog – On Creating Products…
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, talks about creating products in the context of a new product that SitePoint are getting ready to release
CEO Blog – Teaching Kids to Code – the English Experience
By Simon Julian,
In this 3-part series, SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, writes on coding for kids, the experience in education currently, opportunities and potential issues.
CEO Blog – We’ve Partnered With A Book Apart
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, welcomes A Book Apart and talks about the partnership and our excitement at being able to offer the full ABA catalogue.
CEO Blog – Vinnies CEO Sleepout for Charity
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, will be joining in the Vinnies CEO sleepout this year on the 18th of June.
CEO Blog – Four Attributes of Great Servant Leadership
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO Simon Julian talks about some of the most important aspects of great Servant Leadership and why he feels that they are important for leaders