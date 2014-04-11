The Evolution of JavaScript Tooling: A Modern Developer’s Guide
By Kirti Joshi,
We look at popular JavaScript frameworks and libraries and how enterprise apps can benefit from using these frameworks and UI components.
By Kirti Joshi,
We look at popular JavaScript frameworks and libraries and how enterprise apps can benefit from using these frameworks and UI components.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna presents tips for optimizing JavaScript animation performance and achieving the 60fps target for smooth motion on the web.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc will show you how to export Trello lists in TXT and JSON with a newly added context menu via a Chrome extension.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc takes you through the step by step process of building a Chrome extension for Trello - in this part, bootstrap and build authentication!
By Bogomil Shopov - Bogo,
UserSnap is a JS widget your clients can use to send you detailed bug reports. See how you can send PHP errors to it and improve those reports.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White runs through Assetic basics and explains various uses of this asset manager through detailed code snippets