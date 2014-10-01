6 of the Best Free Contact Form Plugins for WordPress
By Tahir Taous,
Forms are essential for most websites. In this article we cover the most popular, regularly updated and free contact form plugins for WordPress available.
By Nathan Segal,
Do you use a WordPress blog, and wish to automate your social media posting of new blog entries? Learn how to use JetPack to do so!
By Chris Burgess,
Automattic has integrated VaultPress into Jetpack and given the plugin new security features. Chris Burgess walks you through them.
By Sally Wood,
If you’re developing a website for your business, Sally Wood covers some WordPress plugins for business websites you won't want to miss.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler shares a curated list of the best plugins to optimize your site in terms of email marketing, ecommerce, blogging, forms & social sharing.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa explains why you shouldn't ignore social search when developing or running a WordPress site, especially since it’s quite easy to implement.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler discusses how with Jetpack’s Publicize feature, you can instantly share posts on social media networks.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin highlights five great features of the Jetpack plugin for WordPress that you may not know about, including how to enable, configure, and use them.
By Charles Costa,
In this article, Charles Costa provides a summary of the top plugins in use by the top 500K sites using WordPress, broken down by category.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
The Jetpack plugin for WordPress currently has 33 modules, five of which I will investigate further and also see what effect they have on loading time.