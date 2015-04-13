A Beginner’s Guide to Testing Functional JavaScript
JavaScript
By M. David Green,
Functional code is often touted as easier to test. M. David Green examines that claim and demonstrates how to get started testing functional JavaScript.
By Hendra Uzia,
A tutorial on how to integrate Jasmine into your Rails application by Hendra Uzia. Jasmine allows you to test your JavaScript functionality continuously.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko teaches you how to use GitHub, Jasmine, Karma, and Travis to testing your JavaScript code and reduce the number of bugs in your code.
By Ravi,
Thanks to dependency injection, AngularJS makes it easy to unit test your code. Ravi Kiran shares some tips on testing services, controllers and providers.